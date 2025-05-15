EqualityMaine, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a fair and just society for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Mainers, celebrated its 40th anniversary April 26 at Brick South on Thompson’s Point.
Picking a high point of the four-hour gala isn’t easy because there were many.
Like when singer-songwriter Cidny Bullens — who was Cindy Bullens for 61 years — performed his heartfelt ballad “The Gender Line.”
Or when Executive Director Gia Drew delivered a “State of the Movement” speech with such intelligence and feeling that it built to a sustained roar of applause, hundreds of people on their feet, many of them wiping tears from their eyes.
Or when DJ Disco Dungeon stepped into his other persona — social worker Dax Peters — and presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to his mentor Richard Waitzkin, a longtime educator and psychotherapist and a founder of the Equality Community Center.
“Richard has dedicated his life to healing, advocacy and nurturing our community,” Peters said. “I met him in 2017 when I was one year sober, two years into my grad program and in need of clinical supervision. … He changed the trajectory of my life.”
Alongside many moments like these that tugged at the heartstrings, the gala had many moments of queer joy: The Maine Gay Men’s Chorus performing showtunes in black tie with sequins. A whole LGBTQ+ community dance party with former “American Idol” contestant Julia Gagnon. And seeing Alan Lindquist Young Leader Award recipient Letta the Queen, dressed in glitter and feathers, posing for a photo with their beaming parents.
“As a young queer person who grew up in a small town in Maine, I didn’t see a lot of representation,” said Bryan Spaulding, who uses the drag name Letta the Queen. “I volunteer with EqualityMaine because I have a passion for being a mentor to our queer youths.”
Before graduating from the University of Southern Maine with a bachelor’s degree in theater, Spaulding helped bring queer student events to all three campuses. At 22, he volunteers with EqualityMaine’s New Leaders Project and with Gorham Middle School’s Gay-Straight Alliance and produced a drag show called “I’m a Friend of Dorothy” to fundraise for EqualityMaine’s Network for Older Adults.
“Drag has always been a pillar in the queer community,” he said. “Because drag is so extravagant, that’s what people see, and we naturally become support systems for the queer community. With the sparkles, feathers and wigs, we speak for those who don’t have that voice.”
Amy Paradysz is a freelance writer and photographer based in Scarborough. She can be reached at amyparadysz@gmail.com.
