Frustrated resident of Bath here. Bath Iron Works is proposing a multiphase project with the goal of increasing parking for its employees along the Washington Street corridor and hemorrhaging into the adjacent neighborhoods. I’ve attended two of the latest community conversations at which BIW runs a presentation that looks a lot like it expects the residents of the southern end of Bath to share its vision. In reality, what those residents have are nothing but fully warranted concerns and fears.

BIW employees tear through the side streets of Bath at the start and end of their shifts, often at double the speed limit. In warm weather, they blast music as they queue up for the first shift to leave and free up coveted parking spaces. Some drink alcohol and get high before and after their shifts and even on their breaks, often buying nips at a convenience store on BIW property. Then those bottles and the thousands of cigarette butts end up right on our streets.

All roads leading to BIW are in horrendous condition. Its campus is U-G-L-Y and poorly maintained. What little landscaping exists is in rough shape. At a mini park overlooking its facility, the grass grows to hay. Now it wants to knock down historic homes and churches for more parking and pave through an area that sits on a wetland and then send that traffic directly through a quiet residential street. It gets whatever it wants. And what do we get for it? Nothing good, that’s for sure.

Joshua Langlais

Bath

