Frustrated resident of Bath here. Bath Iron Works is proposing a multiphase project with the goal of increasing parking for its employees along the Washington Street corridor and hemorrhaging into the adjacent neighborhoods. I’ve attended two of the latest community conversations at which BIW runs a presentation that looks a lot like it expects the residents of the southern end of Bath to share its vision. In reality, what those residents have are nothing but fully warranted concerns and fears.
BIW employees tear through the side streets of Bath at the start and end of their shifts, often at double the speed limit. In warm weather, they blast music as they queue up for the first shift to leave and free up coveted parking spaces. Some drink alcohol and get high before and after their shifts and even on their breaks, often buying nips at a convenience store on BIW property. Then those bottles and the thousands of cigarette butts end up right on our streets.
All roads leading to BIW are in horrendous condition. Its campus is U-G-L-Y and poorly maintained. What little landscaping exists is in rough shape. At a mini park overlooking its facility, the grass grows to hay. Now it wants to knock down historic homes and churches for more parking and pave through an area that sits on a wetland and then send that traffic directly through a quiet residential street. It gets whatever it wants. And what do we get for it? Nothing good, that’s for sure.
Joshua Langlais
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.