Big names in big, open-air spaces seems to be the theme for the lineup of pop music acts coming to Maine this summer.

Jack White, Lord Huron, Billy Idol and Shania Twain are among the pop and rock music stars scheduled to appear outdoors from Portland to Bangor between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The summer lineup of music and comedy for Maine in 2025 is pretty diverse, in genre, eras and physical locations.

Because we all love the music we grew up with, there are a bunch of hitmakers from the 1980s and ’90s coming to the state, for instance. There are also several major country stars, past and present, as well as indie rockers or folk groups who are newer to the scene. And because we all need to laugh sometimes, some major comics will be trekking to Maine as well.

In terms of location, summer is the time when Maine’s outdoor venues open up and fill up. So there will be shows on scenic Thompson’s Point in Portland overlooking the Fore River, as well as the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor. City-owned Payson Park in Portland will host its first-ever rock festival over two days in August, the Back Cove Music and Arts Festival.

Here’s a look at some of the pop music concerts and comedy shows that will heat up the Maine summer this year. And remember to avoid ticket scammers by buying directly from the venue or the venue’s website. Don’t just Google the show’s date and venue and buy from the first site you see.

May 29: Vampire Weekend at Thompson’s Point in Portland

The first concert of the season at the outdoor venue on Thompson’s Point will feature indie rockers Vampire Weekend. The band formed in New York City and was especially big on college campuses a few years ago. Their latest album, “Only God Was Above Us” came out in April 2024. Tickets are $69.50 in advance, $95 on show day and free for kids 3 and under. Statetheatreportland.com.

May 29: Billy Currington at Bowl in the Pines, Sidney

Billy Currington has a dozen No. 1 country hits on his resume, including “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” and “Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer.” The Georgia native will have Parmalee and Cole Goodwin performing with him.

The Central Maine venue is a lakeside amphitheater at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, and has been building a reputation for attracting national acts in recent years. Some other shows scheduled this summer include a cappella group Straight No Chaser on July 11 and Lyle Lovett and his Large Band on July 31. General admission tickets for Currington’s show are $49.50 in advance. Bowlinthepines.com.

July 15: The Lumineers at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor

The Lumineers, based in Denver, Colorado, helped usher in a roots/folk surge in pop music in the 2010s with several hit singles, including “Ho, Hey,” “Ophelia” and “Angela.” Special guest Hippo Campus will open the show. Tickets start at $67.25. Waterfrontconcerts.com.

July 19: St. Vincent at the State Theatre in Portland

Singer and songwriter Annie Clark, performing as St. Vincent, has been getting critical raves as a solo artist for more than a decade. She’s collaborated with Talking Heads’ frontman David Byrne and has won six Grammy awards. Hello Mary is also on the bill. Tickets are $45 in advance, $55 on show day. Statetheatreportland.com.

July 22: Shania Twain at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor

Dubbed “The Queen of Country Pop” in the 1990s, the Canadian singer-songwriter sold more than 100 million records and was a music video star, when that was a thing. Some of her biggest radio hits include “You’re Still the One,” “From This Moment On” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Here’s a fun Maine-related Twain fact: In 2023, Derek Haley of Standish competed on a CBS reality show called “Superfan” trying to prove he was Twain’s biggest fan, but fell short. Tickets start at $50.95. Waterfrontconcerts.com.

Aug. 2-3: Back Cove Music and Arts Festival at Payson Park in Portland

Twenty-one acts will play two stages over two days during this first-time festival. Some of the big-name national acts on the bill include Lord Huron, Jack White, Andre 3000, Lucy Dacus and Turnpike Troubadours. During the festival, the headliners will be sharing the spotlight with several Maine-based artists, including Griffin William Sherry, Weakened Friends, Oshima Brothers, Pihcintu Multinational Chorus and Maine Academy of Modern Music.

With more than 10,000 people expected to show up at the park each day, it’ll likely be the biggest music festival in the city since the Mumford & Sons “Gentlemen of the Road Stopover” in 2012. That one-day event brought some 15,000 people to the city’s Eastern Promenade. Single-day general admission tickets start online at $137. Backcovefestival.com.

Aug. 8-10: Guster on the Ocean Weekend at Thompson’s Point in Portland

This has become an annual happening in Maine. It’s a happy coincidence for Guster’s guitarist and singer, Adam Gardner, who lives here. It’s growing every year and this year the alt-rockers are joined by nine other acts, including The Mountain Goats, Fruit Bats, Maggie Rose, Joe and Marc Pisapia, Sam Champion, Hanson, Joy Oladokun, Karina Rykman and Bailen. The opening night of the event features Guster hosting a comedy/music/storytelling session at the State Theatre in Portland. Tickets for the festival shows at Thompson’s Point on Aug. 9 and 10 start at $65, $20 for kids. Statetheatreportland.com.

Aug. 9: John Mulaney with Fred Armisen at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland

Former “Saturday Night Live” writer John Mulaney headlines a show with some of his funny friends. These include another SNL alum, Fred Armisen, who also co-starred in the surreal sketch comedy show “Portlandia.” Nick Kroll (“Parks and Recreation”) and Mike Birbiglia round out the friends group. Tickets start online at $105. Crossarneaportland.com.

Aug. 26: Billy Idol with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor

This is a big double shot of ’80s rock and popstar power. Sneering British rocker Idol was everywhere in the ’80s, headlining stadiums and arenas, on MTV and on magazine covers. He was such a symbol of the decade that he even shows up in Adam Sandler’s 1998 love letter to the ’80’s, “The Wedding Singer.” Joan Jett of course had us all singing “I Love Rock n’ Roll” and not giving a darn about our bad reputations. Tickets start at $43 on the lawn. Waterfrontconcerts.com.

