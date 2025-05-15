On May 8, a dozen members of Divest Maine protested outside the Maine Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) building in Augusta (the Maine employee pension plan). Divest Maine is a consortium of environmental groups that is asking Maine PERS to obey the law that Maine passed in 2021, to divest from fossil fuels.
There is no justifiable financial reason to stay invested in fossil fuels. This sector has underperformed the market for the last 15 years. Divesting is important because it will slow the expansion of new fossil fuel projects, so we’ll finally be able to make progress on climate change.
Exxon knew that fossil fuels were causing climate change as early as the 1960s. Exxon could have saved us all from escalating climate damage if it had started to invest in renewable energy. But instead, it paid for a propaganda campaign to tell everyone that climate change is a hoax. This was a lie, but the truth doesn’t matter. This industry is still paying politicians and media hundreds of millions of dollars a year to tell us that climate change is not a real problem. This campaign has created distrust and animosity towards renewable energy, and this has stopped Congress from taking protective action on climate change.
The fossil fuel industry made sure that climate chaos would happen. This was intentional. This is a rogue industry, and Maine PERS is cooperating with them, endangering our families. Tell the Maine PERS Board to divest.
Richard Thomas
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.