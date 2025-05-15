In recent weeks, the federal government has canceled grants to hundreds of arts organizations, and President Donald Trump has proposed eliminating the National Endowment for the Arts.

In Maine, those awards have helped pay for artist residencies and world-class performances and new plays. Nonprofits such as Portland Stage and the Bowdoin International Music Festival will not receive money they expected and, in some cases, have already spent.

The Bates Dance Festival was supposed to get a $35,000 grant to help pay for this summer’s performances. Those shows will still go on, but the festival had to ran an extra fundraising campaign and find money elsewhere its $900,000 budget. Director Shoni Currier said support from patrons will mean more than ever to all kinds of arts organizations right now.

“If some of our federal structures are changing, we’re really going to have to look hyperlocal to support each other and to show up for each other’s shows,” Currier said. “If there is an arts organization that you enjoy, go to their stuff. Talk about them on social media. Donate if you are able. These are the moments when we really buoy each other up.”

Related Maine arts organizations face sudden loss of federal grants

The annual festival (July 11-Aug. 1) brings artists, instructors and students to Bates College in Lewiston for three weeks. This year, the program will include three major performances in Schaeffer Theatre.

The Ragamala Dance Company (July 11 and 13) reimagines Italo Calvino’s metaphysical novel “Invisible Cities” with a dance performance that spans four different styles and includes original animation by Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad. OzuzuDances (July 18 and 19) will perform “Space Carcasses,” a layered multimedia piece that explores what is left behind in disparate places connected by the transatlantic slave trade. The storied Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company (July 31 and August 1) will perform two seminal works from the repertoire — “D-Man in the Waters” and “Continuous Replay.” (Students at the festival will be learning choreography for and performing in “Continuous Replay,” which can be performed with any number of dancers.)

Advertisement

The Bates Dance Festival will also feature a dance film festival, an installation at L/A Arts in Lewiston and additional concerts and performances.

“We have performances on stage, we have gallery shows, we have outdoor music, we have a screendance festival,” Currier said. “We are really welcoming in as many kinds of performance and as many art forms as we can under the umbrella of dance and the Bates Dance Festival.”

Ticketed events cost between $5 and $35. For more information, visit batesdancefestival.org or call 207-786-6381.

DANCE THE SUMMER AWAY

Here are more opportunities to see dance this summer in Maine.

The company little house dance will restage two feminist works at Mechanics’ Hall in Portland (May 30-31). Artistic director Heather Stewart said this performance has “divine timing.” One work (“they have taken nothing”) was created in the wake of the 2016 election. The other (“to quiet the marks II”) was initially developed in the weeks before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. For more information, visit littlehousedance.com or find tickets on EventBrite starting at $23.18.

Portland Ballet will bring back “Boy Meets Girl” this summer, and love is in the air at a 1950s Italian restaurant on date night. The first performance is June 13 at Meetinghouse Arts in Freeport; keep an eye on portlandballet.org for more performance dates and venues. Tickets are $15 for children 12 and under and $30 for adults. For tickets, visit the website or call the PortTix box office at 207-842-0800.

The Maine State Ballet will present “Swan Lake” (July 31-Aug. 9) at the Lopez Theater in Falmouth. Glenn Davis, managing director, said this story is iconic for many reasons — the score by Tchaikovsky, the waltz of the swans, the long history of dancers who have performed these famous roles. “If you know ballet, you know ‘Swan Lake,'” he said. “If you don’t know ballet, you know ‘Swan Lake.’” (Although Davis promised this version does not have the tragic ending you might expect.) Tickets cost between $25 and $35 with discounts available for children and seniors. For more, visit mainestateballet.org or call the box office at 207-781-3587.

Vivid Motion Dance will bring its summer show to The Hill Arts in Portland from Aug. 8-10. The performance will include new works, as well as a piece titled “Fallen,” a contemporary ballet that follows the fallen archangel Daniel. Admission costs between $10 and $30. For more details about upcoming auditions and tickets, visit vividmotiondance.org.

Copy the Story Link