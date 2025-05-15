DURHAM – Carolyn A. Russell passed away at home on May 4, 2025. She was 74 years old. She was married to James Russell for 56 years and had four children; Mike, Dan, Andy and Becky. They lived most of their life in Freeport until recently moving to Durham to live with her son.
Carolyn enjoyed being outdoors working in her flower gardens, cooking, baking, and animals as well as being with people. She also loved going to the fairs and had a good time traveling. She always put her family first before herself, making sure everyone was safe and sound.
Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation on Sunday, May 18, at 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 12 p.m., at Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth.
All are invited to come and say goodbye to Carolyn. She will be missed by everyone.
Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the Russell family and sign Carolyn’s online guest book.
