On a recent spring evening my family tried to enjoy dinner with the windows open along Commercial Street. Instead of the familiar cocktail of gulls, distant foghorns and live-music drift, our conversation was drowned out by half a dozen industrial leaf-blowers sweeping the Portland Square South lot. The machines, some mounted on mini-tractors, roared for nearly an hour — well past the point when you can still pretend it is “just part of city life.”

Yes, cities are noisy. We live downtown precisely because cities hum with energy. But there is a qualitative difference between people laughing outside a pub and 100-decibel engines that rival an ambulance siren. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists gas-powered blowers in the same 95-100-dB range that can damage hearing after only 15 minutes of exposure; even one evening can be enough to push workers and bystanders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Amanda H. Lynch is a full- time resident of the Old Port, Portland.

Portland’s Land Use Code still exempts “noises created by construction and maintenance activities between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.” in the B-3 Downtown Business Zone that blankets most of the Old Port. The rule made sense half a century ago when the district was overwhelmingly commercial, and evening warehouse work seldom shared a block with anyone’s dining-room window. But the neighborhood has transformed.

Census data show that the two tracts covering the Old Port have added at least 15% more year-round residents since 2010, and the city approved over a thousand new housing units last year — many of them in B-3 projects now under construction. Hundreds more are in the pipeline, and we need more. In short, the district is no longer just a place where people clock in; it is a place where thousands of people now live — and where visitors expect the kind of stroll-able urban charm that sells a weekend getaway.

Yet the ordinance still treats the hours from sunrise to 9 p.m. as fair game for any volume the contractor’s muffler (or lack thereof) can produce. Even the city’s own guidance notes that most calls come not because equipment is illegal but because the hours feel unreasonable.

Noise is not a mere annoyance. Chronic exposure above 55 dB is linked to hypertension, disturbed sleep and impaired learning; bursts above 85 dB risk permanent hearing loss. Gas blowers routinely peak near 100 dB at the operator’s ear — and the workers I observed wore no hearing protection. Allowing that level of sound until 9 p.m. effectively tells residents, hospitality workers and tourists that their well-being is secondary to logistical convenience.

Advertisement

Other cities have moved on. More than 200 U.S. municipalities now restrict gas blowers by season, decibel rating or operating hours. Washington, D.C., phased them out entirely this year; Cambridge, Massachusetts, limits use to 30 minutes per property per day and bans them after 6 p.m. Portland prides itself on environmental leadership; surely we can match that modest bar.

No one is asking contractors to work in monastic silence. Businesses need predictable windows to get the job done, and residents accept that construction is a sign of economic vitality. But the balance can — and should — shift with the district’s new reality. Three simple steps would get us there.

First, tighten the waiver window to 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The extra morning hour lets crews set up without compromising breakfast-table peace; ending at 6 preserves the dinner hour for the mixed-use district’s residents and its restaurant economy. Second, set a modern decibel cap. A 75-dB limit at the property line during exempt hours would still allow most battery-electric equipment and the majority of typical construction activity while nudging operators away from the loudest legacy gear. And third, protect the workers.

These changes are hardly radical. They accept that the Old Port is both a living neighborhood and the engine of Portland’s hospitality economy. Tourists do not flock here for a symphony of two-stroke engines, and newcomers choosing to raise families downtown will not stay if every warm evening ends with a soundtrack fit for an airport tarmac.

City councilors should bring the noise article into the 2020s. Otherwise, every new apartment our housing report celebrates will be paired with a fresh wave of quality-of-life complaints, and enforcement officers will remain stuck reminding callers that, yes, the racket engulfing their living room is “technically legal” until the clock strikes 9.

Portland often touts its livability. Let’s make sure that promise applies after 6 p.m. By narrowing the waiver window and setting a realistic decibel ceiling, we can keep the Old Port vibrant without letting a few unchecked machines drown out the very life we are trying to cultivate downtown.

Copy the Story Link