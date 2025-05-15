A New Milestone: 75+ Open Houses, 3 States, 1 Weekend

This spring, Portside Real Estate Group is making history with its most ambitious Open House Weekend yet, featuring over 75 properties across Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the first time ever, buyers from across New England will be able to explore a wide range of homes in one coordinated, multi-state event designed to showcase everything from charming starter homes to luxury waterfront retreats.

Local Reach, Regional Power

With a growing footprint across New England, Portside’s success remains deeply rooted in local connection. Each open house is led by agents who are true local experts, offering insight into everything from the best neighborhoods that fit your needs to the hidden gems along the lakes and coastlines.

From the Maine Midcoast to Seacoast New Hampshire and beyond, Portside agents bring unmatched community knowledge, negotiation skill, and deep market understanding to every conversation.

Beyond the Weekend: A Year-Round Commitment to Community

As we continue to grow regionally, we remain committed to the values that ground us locally. This year’s Open House Weekend also reflects Portside’s continued dedication to equity in housing, a message we amplified during Fair Housing Month, and one we carry forward every day.

Creating inclusive, informed and accessible real estate experiences isn’t a seasonal campaign—it’s how we do business.

Why This Weekend Matters

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, relocating, investing, or simply curious—Open House Weekend is the perfect chance to get inspired, meet local agents, and discover what’s possible. With no appointments needed, it’s an open invitation to explore, ask questions, and find the right fit—wherever you are in your journey.

Copy the Story Link