Maine would not be suffering under DOGE if Gov. Mills had just stopped at “I will follow federal and state laws,” and not insulted or — worse — challenged President Trump by saying “See you in court.”

No matter your views on Trump, he is still our president and should be accorded that respect.

Frank D. Slason
Augusta

