• 18 lots remain in this premiere 55-plus neighborhood in the heart of Gorham, equidistant from Portland and Sebago Lake

• Two-level, three-bedroom homes can be customized with a first-floor primary or great room; Upgrades available, such as a pantry, sun room and gas fireplace for total comfort

• Visit cottagesatstonefield.com to see four unique designs and contact the Scoville Foley Team at Signature Homes Real Estate Group

Welcome to The Cottages at Winding Ridge, an inviting 55-plus community in the heart of Gorham that you will want to call home. Filled with charm and character, this thoughtfully designed neighborhood has cottages nestled together, allowing residents to easily interact while preserving privacy.

Just 18 lots remain in Winding Ridge, the final phase of construction for an already active development known in full as The Cottages at Pheasant Knoll. The developer, Cottage Advisors, has a 20-year track record for quality homes in neighborhoods designed around social living in Maine, Massachusetts and Prince Edward Island.

Each, two-level cottage will feature three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and bright and spacious open concept floor plans which are perfect for casual living and easy entertaining. Choose from having your primary suite on the first floor or opt for a second floor primary and first floor great room, which would expand the already inviting main living space with open kitchen, dining and living rooms. Add on a gas fireplace and a sun room for full enjoyment of Maine’s four seasons and the warm, tranquil environment of your unique home.

Gorham is quaint and growing college town about nine miles between Portland and Sebago Lake. From small-town living to outdoor recreation to city culture, The Cottages at Winding Ridge are the perfect, central setting for the next chapter in your life. Reserve your charming cottage today and live your life the way it should be.

carrie@scovillefoleyhomes.com | 207-409-9378

