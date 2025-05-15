The recent passing of Tom Moser is a loss for all people of Maine on many levels. Tom was instrumental in helping to overhaul and modernize Maine’s workers’ compensation system beginning in 1992.

Some may recall the acrimonious and bitter fights in Augusta and throughout the state in the 1980s that came to a head in 1990-1991 with government shutdowns, demonstrations and fierce battles in the Maine State House between the many interest groups and stakeholders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Brian K. Atchinson served as Maine’s superintendent of insurance from 1991-1997. He is currently CEO of the Medical Professional Liability Association.

A Blue Ribbon Commission appointed by Gov. Jock McKernan proposed a comprehensive set of recommendations that included as part of the solution the creation of a mutual insurance company for Maine’s employers. The concept had been considered in a few other states but never implemented. It was a bold and risky proposal.

There was tremendous skepticism throughout the state, particularly in the business community, as to whether this concept could work. The state Legislature convened in an emergency session in October 1992 and passed the law to establish the employers mutual insurance company. This needed to be accomplished by year’s end, as the last remaining commercial insurance companies had formally declared their intent to cease writing of any additional workers’ compensation coverage in Maine by Dec. 31.

The quick recruitment of the new company’s board of directors was closely watched by all stakeholders and the media. Many wondered whether there was critical mass among the state’s business community willing to make a leap of faith to commit to this new mutual company, wherein all participants would share the legal and financial risks of all the other participating companies.

Tom Moser did not equivocate. He quickly agreed to serve on the board, sending a strong signal to the state’ s political class and entire business community that this was a viable proposition worthy of his time and reputation.

Tom’s participation on the board was not merely symbolic. He rolled up his sleeves and did the hard work that was needed to help make difficult decisions and overcome obstacle after obstacle in the early years. Maine Employers Mutual Insurance Company and the entire state owe Tom Moser a debt of gratitude for his willingness to help turn into reality an idea that many Mainers did not believe could truly succeed.

