President Trump’s planned military parade for his birthday will cost us tens of millions of dollars. I am not going to pay for this. If Trump wants it, he can pay for it.

Everyone should call our congressional delegation and demand that the American taxpayer not spend a dime on this outrage.

Rob Whitehouse
Brunswick

