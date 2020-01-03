Sign In:


HOW TO CONNECT YOUR EXISITING HOME DELIVERY SUBSCRIPTION FOR DIGITAL ACCESS:

Visit pressherald.com/connect

Visit one of our Portland-area Connect Events to get direct assistance connecting your account:
  • Portland Public Library 5 Monument Sq., Portland, ME Jan. 8 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
  • Portland Public Library 5 Monument Sq., Portland, ME Jan. 8 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
  • Portland Public Library 5 Monument Sq., Portland, ME Jan. 22 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
  • Portland Press Herald 295 Gannett Dr., South Portland, ME Jan. 24 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
  • Portland Press Herald 295 Gannett Dr., South Portland, ME Jan. 29 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
  • Portland Press Herald 295 Gannett Dr., South Portland, ME Feb. 7 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
  • Home and Remodeling Show (Cross Insurance Arena) 1 Civic Center Sq., Feb. 15 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Home and Remodeling Show (Cross Insurance Arena) 1 Civic Center Sq., Portland, ME Feb. 16 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Portland Public Library 5 Monument Sq., Portland, ME Feb. 19 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
  • People’s Choice Credit Union 23 Industrial Pkwy Rd., Saco, ME Jan. 16 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Press Herald

© 2020 | All Rights Reserved | Press Herald
close x