HOW TO CONNECT YOUR EXISITING HOME DELIVERY SUBSCRIPTION FOR DIGITAL ACCESS:
Visit pressherald.com/connect
Visit one of our Portland-area Connect Events to get direct assistance connecting your account:
- Portland Public Library 5 Monument Sq., Portland, ME Jan. 8 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
- Portland Public Library 5 Monument Sq., Portland, ME Jan. 8 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Portland Public Library 5 Monument Sq., Portland, ME Jan. 22 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Portland Press Herald 295 Gannett Dr., South Portland, ME Jan. 24 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Portland Press Herald 295 Gannett Dr., South Portland, ME Jan. 29 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Portland Press Herald 295 Gannett Dr., South Portland, ME Feb. 7 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Home and Remodeling Show (Cross Insurance Arena) 1 Civic Center Sq., Feb. 15 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Home and Remodeling Show (Cross Insurance Arena) 1 Civic Center Sq., Portland, ME Feb. 16 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Portland Public Library 5 Monument Sq., Portland, ME Feb. 19 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- People’s Choice Credit Union 23 Industrial Pkwy Rd., Saco, ME Jan. 16 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.