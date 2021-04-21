Inside the Maine State Police, officer misdeeds are kept secret
The Maine State Police conducted more than 200 internal affairs investigations in the past six years and found allegations to be true in 65 cases, but the misconduct is kept hidden in all but a small number.
-
Details of hidden misconduct raise doubts about discipline within Maine State Police
An investigation into discipline cases concealed by the agency finds examples of inadequate punishments, some experts say.
-
A trooper hit his wife. The Maine State Police sent him to rehab
A woman who was married to a state trooper says it took weeks for the agency to take seriously her reports of domestic violence.