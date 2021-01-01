Press Herald

Biddeford firefighters vote ‘no confidence’ in chief
City Manager claims unrest connected to labor negotiations.
-
York County extends jail boarding contract with Cumberland County
Low staffing numbers persist, though recruiting continues.
-
School Board addresses concerns about consolidation
The Board of Education is expected to vote on the presented overcrowding solution at its next meeting on Jan. 16.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Comic convention to take place in Wells on Saturday, Jan. 25
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Maine Turnpike Authority includes Saco improvements in capital plan
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
‘Tinkering’ leads to works of three dimensional art
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Investigation of cousins’ deaths continues
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford student chosen for U.S. Senate Youth Program
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Schumacher named head of the Economic Development Council of Maine
-
Kennebunk receives gifts for equipment, heating fund
-
Special badge marks town bicentennial
-
Kennebunk Post
Select board OKs online auction for used fire truck
-
RSU 21 seeks principal for Kennebunk High School
-
Kennebunk Post
Geo Bee competition upcoming at MSK
-
Artists sought for Kennebunk bicentennial exhibit
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough resident helps animals in Central America
-
Scarborough Leader
Town Council approves public safety building expenditures
-
Scarborough Leader
Man stopped in Scarborough pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine
-
Scarborough Leader
Residents present concerns about marijuana cultivation in town
-
Scarborough Leader
South Portland resident announces District 29 candidacy
-
Scarborough Leader
Wentworth School receives obstacle course grant
-
South Portland Sentry
Mock trial team wins state finals
-
City council favors of High School Park for skate park
-
Ordinance committee ponders short-term rentals
-
South Portland Sentry
Cape Elizabeth Middle School art on display in Augusta
-
South Portland Sentry
Past accomplishments and news goals discussed at SPLT Meeting
-
South Portland Sentry
Ransom Environmental to assess community sites