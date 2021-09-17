Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 6:30-8 p.m.

Climate Change & Maine















Climate change continues to affect Maine’s environment and economy, from warming and increasingly acidic waters in the Gulf, to threatened forests in the north and west, to advancing tick populations everywhere.



After completing a historic legislative session where more than a dozen bills were passed to address climate change, the state now stands poised to receive nearly $300 million from the federal government to implement those measures. Are we ready?



Gov. Janet Mills’ Climate Action Plan directs the lion’s share of the money – $150 million – to broadband expansion. The rest is divided among a dozen agencies and organizations. Are there gaps? Which new policies will have the most impact? How vulnerable is the plan if there’s a change in the Blaine House next year?

Join Carol Coultas, Press Herald business projects editor, as she moderates an in-depth discussion with panelists Jeff Marks, executive director of the Acadia Center, and Maureen Drouin, executive director of the Maine Conservation Alliance, as they discuss Maine’s response to climate change.

