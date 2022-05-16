Performers are returning to Maine stages this summer. Will audiences come back, too?
Arts organizations across the state are laying out a pre-pandemic level of programming this season and hoping there's an appetite for it.
Classical music festivals are staging a comeback this season
Plus, the Portland Symphony Orchestra performs in Old Orchard Beach.
Maine summer arts traditions, old and new, to look forward to
The Bates Dance Festival, Shakespeare in the Park and Opera Maine are among the state's must-see cultural events.
Ghost of Paul Revere says goodbye, and Aerosmith comes to Bangor.
A rundown of the season's art exhibits from southern Maine up through the coast.
Sylvan Esso, Aerosmith and The Ghost of Paul Revere are among the highlights.
Dead body, old family cottage, crusty lobsterman, dark secrets... bingo. Sounds like you've got a classic Maine beach read.
World-premiere musicals, classical plays and something for the kids are all on the season's schedule.