    Sable Oaks will be site of 120-unit senior living community in South Portland

    The $40 million project on Running Hill Road will include 80 assisted-living apartments and 40 memory-care apartments.

    Maine Voices: We’ve tried everything else – it’s time for universal health care

    Even Maine people with insurance can't afford to access care, and hospitals are going broke.

    For nation’s aspiring writers, this Mainer makes sure there’s room at the inn

    Shanna McNair, of Topsham, established the Writer's Hotel, a literary gathering each June in New York City.

