Things to Do: Art to peruse and purchase and Portland Park(ing) Day
You can also catch an Agatha Christie murder-mystery in Freeport
Bar Guide: Après a fun, flavorful addition to East Bayside
The hard seltzer and cider bar has a welcoming atmosphere and attentive service.
Live Music Lineup: Phish frontman, trio of indie artists and a tribute to late folk singer
Several Maine musicians will perform in Gardiner on Sunday to pay homage to Martin Swinger.
The track is the first single from 'Dark Horse.'
Catch local singer-songwriter Anni Clark in Freeport on Friday night.
The five-song EP from the Rustic Overtones singer delves into mortality.
Michael Vermette and Timothy P. Wilson have shows in Boothbay and Portland, respectively.
The outdoor, seasonal pizza restaurant is another reason to visit Peaks Island.
Enjoy brew fests, live music, oysters and more among the foliage.
The Camden International Film Festival is back in person, in an impressive way, but its offerings are available online as well.
Gardiner Main Street's signature event returns to Water Street in its brewfest format, with beer, food, fun and games.
The 21st annual event will be held this weekend with more than 15 orchards across the state participating.
The track is from her latest album 'Oh Everything.'
The Maine State Music Theatre production runs through Sept. 19 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.
The new Biddeford brewery makes gluten-free beers exclusively and in several styles.
The musician, whose recordings range from choral to Caribbean, will perform in Bridgton and Stonington next week.
Molly Frantzen, a recently returned Falmouth grad, stars in 'Sister Robert Anne's Cabaret Class.'
You can also catch Todd Snider at Portland's State Theatre.
You can also hit the Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival in Wells.
Concerts are happening all over Maine.
The West End brunch spot, now also serving dinner, is in the former home of Aurora Provisions and Blue Spoon Cafe.
Cape Elizabeth native Sara Friedman brings L.A. experience to her first feature, 'Heightened,' and believes shooting it here adds value.
The event Thursday will provide details about what it will present this year, starting with 'Rent' in October.
The North Haven Island feminist punk trio cover The Chicks.
Maine's apple orchards are open or opening soon for the season, with many planning special events for Maine Apple Sunday on Sept. 12.
The musician talks about the fate of live music and her new album, 'Daddy's Home.'
You can also see 'Jersey Boys' in Westbrook and attend a fair in Windsor.
Meetinghouse Arts is planning a wide range of programming in the First Parish Church.
The Old Port's new Thai fried chicken joint has a perfectly complementary cocktail menu.
The public art piece will be dedicated in honor of public art advocate Alice Spencer.
See Jennifer Porter on Saturday at the Saco River Theatre.
Tickets to Saturday's Ghostland festival at Thompson's Point are still available.
The drummer for the Rolling Stones died on Aug. 24.
Actor Alex Cole decided to create his own roles by taking up filmmaking.
Pick from the case or place an order at the Bento Sushi counter inside Hannaford's Mill Creek location, as well as many others.
The power-pop single was released earlier this month.
The new animated film – a kind of morality tale – opens in theaters and streaming everywhere.
The Rockland singer-songwriter's new album came out on Aug. 6.
Biddeford's new deli and gelato shop keeps things interesting.
The Kennebec on Fire Festival is Sunday.
Beatles 1964 play at Aura on Saturday night.
The Westport Island farm brewery makes use of what's available, and that's always changing.
There's still time to take advantage of these seasonal attractions.
Three artists are showing their environmentally inspired work at Maine Coastal Island National Wildlife Refuge.
See Italian guitarist Peppino D'Agostino in Boothbay Harbor.
The track is from his new EP, released on Aug. 13.
The setting atop Portland's new Canopy hotel is impressive; the service less so.
Portland's Kotzschmar Organ will be heard live by an audience for the first time since 2019, with the concert 'America, America!' on Saturday.
Sleater-Kinney shares the bill with Wilco on Aug. 25 at Thompson's Point.
The two acclaimed acts will play to a sold-out crowd Saturday night in Portland.
While losing the moviegoing experience is a downside of the pandemic, it's created more opportunity for indie films to attract an audience.
The cute little cafe on Main Street in South Berwick has a great breakfast and even better vibes.