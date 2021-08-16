Indie Film: Head to Camden or your couch for a festival of nonfiction films The Camden International Film Festival is back in person, in an impressive way, but its offerings are available online as well.

Maine Apple Sunday arrives as orchards report a bountiful harvest The 21st annual event will be held this weekend with more than 15 orchards across the state participating.

Face the Music: Gina Williams brings her genre-spanning sound to Maine The musician, whose recordings range from choral to Caribbean, will perform in Bridgton and Stonington next week.

Eat & Run: Welcoming vibe comes and goes at Ruby’s The West End brunch spot, now also serving dinner, is in the former home of Aurora Provisions and Blue Spoon Cafe.

Indie Film: Mainer returns home to make film set in a state park Cape Elizabeth native Sara Friedman brings L.A. experience to her first feature, 'Heightened,' and believes shooting it here adds value.

Portland Ovations previews season centered on theme of ‘home’ The event Thursday will provide details about what it will present this year, starting with 'Rent' in October.

How you like them apples? From a Maine orchard, of course Maine's apple orchards are open or opening soon for the season, with many planning special events for Maine Apple Sunday on Sept. 12.

New arts center, leader building up Freeport’s cultural scene Meetinghouse Arts is planning a wide range of programming in the First Parish Church.

Patrick Plourde’s ‘Pinecone’ lands in Deering Oaks The public art piece will be dedicated in honor of public art advocate Alice Spencer.

Indie Film: Lisbon High grad turns heartache into first film Actor Alex Cole decided to create his own roles by taking up filmmaking.

Eat & Run: What’s in store? Sushi made to order at Hannaford Pick from the case or place an order at the Bento Sushi counter inside Hannaford's Mill Creek location, as well as many others.

Indie Film: Fantastical creatures populate the what-if world of ‘Cryptozoo’ The new animated film – a kind of morality tale – opens in theaters and streaming everywhere.

At Rockland wildlife refuge, art is another reminder of nature’s fragility Three artists are showing their environmentally inspired work at Maine Coastal Island National Wildlife Refuge.

The pipes are calling once again, with patriotic music at Merrill Portland's Kotzschmar Organ will be heard live by an audience for the first time since 2019, with the concert 'America, America!' on Saturday.

Indie Film: Collective willingness to stream is a silver lining for lesser-known filmmakers While losing the moviegoing experience is a downside of the pandemic, it's created more opportunity for indie films to attract an audience.