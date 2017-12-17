LONDON — Britain’s Prince Harry has interviewed Barack Obama for a radio program in which the former U.S. president shared his memories of the day he left office and his hopes for the future.

Kensington Palace said Sunday the interview was recorded in Toronto in September during the Invictus Games, a sports event for injured military personnel that Harry championed.

The palace said the conversation featured Obama discussing his plans to cultivate the next generation of leadership through the Obama Foundation.

The interview was part of Harry’s guest editorship of the BBC’s “Today” program. In a video clip on the BBC website showing Harry and Obama warming up ahead of the chat, Obama joked: “Do I need a British accent?”

The interview will be broadcast on Dec. 27.

