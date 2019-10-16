Sign In:


Home » Obituaries

Obituaries
Search Obituaries

Obituaries posted prior to 2019 can be found on Legacy.com.

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    Elena Marie Logan

    Obituary: Elena Marie Logan

    WESTBROOK - Elena Marie Logan, 73, of Longfellow Drive passed away on Oct. 11, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    Grace S. Machemer

    Obituary: Grace S. Machemer

    PORT CLYDE - On the morning of Oct. 8, 2019, Grace S. Machemer passed away at the age of 93 at ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    Joseph James R. Zaharis

    Obituary: Joseph James R. Zaharis

    Joseph “Jim” Zaharis, 88, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine. Beloved husband of the late Grace ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    William Jurgens

    Obituary: William Jurgens

    WESTBROOK - William Jurgens, 78, passed away Oct. 13, 2019. He was born July 23, 1941, in Crawford, N.Y., the son ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    Frank Stevenson Burton

    Obituary: Frank Stevenson Burton

    DAMARISCOTTA - Frank Stevenson Burton, 86, of Damariscotta, Maine, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday morning, Oct. 9, ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    Joan E. Anderson

    Obituary: Joan E. Anderson

    MOODY - Joan E. Anderson, 83, of Moody, died Aug. 24, 2019, at University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    Jeffrey Charles Rautenberg

    Obituary: Jeffrey Charles Rautenberg

    HAMPTON, N.H. - Jeffrey Charles Rautenberg, passed away at age 62. He was born on Sept. 24, 1956 to loving parents, ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    Robert Lincoln Morrell

    Obituary: Robert Lincoln Morrell

      BRUNSWICK - Lifelong Brunswick resident Robert Lincoln Morrell, 93, died peacefully on Oct. 13, 2019, in Brunswick, Maine. He was ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019

    Obituary: Eileen H. Daignault

    SACO - Eileen H. Daignault, 89, of Saco, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family at Avita of Wells, ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    Donald “Tim” Timberlake Estes

    Obituary: Donald “Tim” Timberlake Estes

    SCARBOROUGH - Donald “Tim” Timberlake Estes, 78, was born on Sept. 11, 1941, in Portland and passed away Oct. 10, 2019, ...

    • Wake up to the local News you need

      Enter your email and our daily headlines will be delivered to your inbox each morning.

Press Herald

© 2019 | All Rights Reserved | Press Herald
close x