Obituaries posted prior to 2019 can be found on Legacy.com.
-
PublishedOctober 16, 2019
Obituary: Elena Marie Logan
WESTBROOK - Elena Marie Logan, 73, of Longfellow Drive passed away on Oct. 11, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after ...
-
PublishedOctober 16, 2019
Obituary: Grace S. Machemer
PORT CLYDE - On the morning of Oct. 8, 2019, Grace S. Machemer passed away at the age of 93 at ...
-
PublishedOctober 16, 2019
Obituary: Joseph James R. Zaharis
Joseph “Jim” Zaharis, 88, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine. Beloved husband of the late Grace ...
-
PublishedOctober 16, 2019
Obituary: William Jurgens
WESTBROOK - William Jurgens, 78, passed away Oct. 13, 2019. He was born July 23, 1941, in Crawford, N.Y., the son ...
-
PublishedOctober 16, 2019
Obituary: Frank Stevenson Burton
DAMARISCOTTA - Frank Stevenson Burton, 86, of Damariscotta, Maine, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday morning, Oct. 9, ...
-
PublishedOctober 16, 2019
Obituary: Joan E. Anderson
MOODY - Joan E. Anderson, 83, of Moody, died Aug. 24, 2019, at University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel ...
-
PublishedOctober 16, 2019
Obituary: Jeffrey Charles Rautenberg
HAMPTON, N.H. - Jeffrey Charles Rautenberg, passed away at age 62. He was born on Sept. 24, 1956 to loving parents, ...
-
PublishedOctober 16, 2019
Obituary: Robert Lincoln Morrell
BRUNSWICK - Lifelong Brunswick resident Robert Lincoln Morrell, 93, died peacefully on Oct. 13, 2019, in Brunswick, Maine. He was ...
-
PublishedOctober 16, 2019
Obituary: Eileen H. Daignault
SACO - Eileen H. Daignault, 89, of Saco, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family at Avita of Wells, ...
-
PublishedOctober 16, 2019
Obituary: Donald “Tim” Timberlake Estes
SCARBOROUGH - Donald “Tim” Timberlake Estes, 78, was born on Sept. 11, 1941, in Portland and passed away Oct. 10, 2019, ...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- …
- 15
- Next Page →