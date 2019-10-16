Obituaries

Obituaries posted prior to 2019 can be found on Legacy.com .

Obituary: Elena Marie Logan WESTBROOK - Elena Marie Logan, 73, of Longfellow Drive passed away on Oct. 11, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after ...

Obituary: Grace S. Machemer PORT CLYDE - On the morning of Oct. 8, 2019, Grace S. Machemer passed away at the age of 93 at ...

Obituary: Joseph James R. Zaharis Joseph “Jim” Zaharis, 88, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine. Beloved husband of the late Grace ...

Obituary: William Jurgens WESTBROOK - William Jurgens, 78, passed away Oct. 13, 2019. He was born July 23, 1941, in Crawford, N.Y., the son ...

Obituary: Frank Stevenson Burton DAMARISCOTTA - Frank Stevenson Burton, 86, of Damariscotta, Maine, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday morning, Oct. 9, ...

Obituary: Joan E. Anderson MOODY - Joan E. Anderson, 83, of Moody, died Aug. 24, 2019, at University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel ...

Obituary: Jeffrey Charles Rautenberg HAMPTON, N.H. - Jeffrey Charles Rautenberg, passed away at age 62. He was born on Sept. 24, 1956 to loving parents, ...

Obituary: Robert Lincoln Morrell BRUNSWICK - Lifelong Brunswick resident Robert Lincoln Morrell, 93, died peacefully on Oct. 13, 2019, in Brunswick, Maine. He was ...

Obituary: Eileen H. Daignault SACO - Eileen H. Daignault, 89, of Saco, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family at Avita of Wells, ...