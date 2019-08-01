Dems nominate Foley for mayor
City Council and School Committee members are also nominated Tuesday night for the November ballot.
-
GOP nominates Spiller, Shangraw for city offices
Republicans met Saturday morning to nominate their picks for the November election. With five voters turning out, only two municipal nominations came out of the caucus.
-
Two options cut costs for Gorham High School expansion
Gorham voters could see a referendum in March 2020 to expand the aging building.
-
American Journal
Westbrook, Portland residents plea for noise mitigation
Residents from Portland and Westbrook turned out to the monthly Rock Row community meeting to complain of noise from the concerts, citing sleepless nights and rattling windows as excessive.
-
American Journal
Local kids have chance to dance with Moscow Ballet
Through the "Dance-with-Us" program, the Moscow Ballet is extending an invitation to audition for roles in its upcoming 'Nutcracker' production in Portland.
-
American Journal
Kozeta’s hopes to reopen in two weeks
Newly renovated after a 2017 fire, the Westbrook restaurant is looking to hire employees so it can open its doors as planned.
-
American Journal
Modular plan at Gorham school moves ahead
-
American Journal
Mast Landing brews collaboration, expansion
-
American Journal
Westbrook mayor criticizes early caucus, party leaders defend move
-
American Journal
Group looks to revamp former fire station, councilor bids board goodbye
-
American Journal
Idexx CEO recovering after serious accident
-
American Journal
Summer program pays students to work and learn
-
American Journal
Gorham youth racewalkers win at nationals
Daniel Smith and Rowan McDonald took first in their respective age groups in the 1500-meter competitions.
-
American Journal
Westbrook youth track puts in strong showing at State Meet
The community's summer program brought home four state titles.
-
American Journal
GNCBL: Nor’easters sweep championship series vs. Patriots, claim summer crown
The Nor'easters capped a series-sweep and grabbed this summer's GNCBL throne with their second straight win vs. the Patriots at The Ballpark on Sunday.
-
American Journal
GNCBL: Nor’easters come from behind for win over Patriots to kick off championship series
-
American Journal
GNCBL: Nor’easters bounce Norsemen from postseason
-
American Journal
Boys Soccer: Westbrook holds alumni game
-
American Journal
Women’s Lacrosse: USM awarded IWLCA Academic Honor Squad laurels
-
American Journal
Men’s Lacrosse: Manders takes over head coaching position at USM
-
American Journal
GNCBL: Windjammers beat Lightning, playoffs approach