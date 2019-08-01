American Journal Westbrook, Portland residents plea for noise mitigation Residents from Portland and Westbrook turned out to the monthly Rock Row community meeting to complain of noise from the concerts, citing sleepless nights and rattling windows as excessive.

American Journal Local kids have chance to dance with Moscow Ballet Through the "Dance-with-Us" program, the Moscow Ballet is extending an invitation to audition for roles in its upcoming 'Nutcracker' production in Portland.