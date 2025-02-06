Sanphy receives

keys to the city

Westbrook Mayor David Morse in a ceremony last week presented the keys to the city to former Mayor Mike Sanphy.

“It’s a special honor for me to recognize and honor someone we’re all familiar with,” Morse said in the ceremony during the City Council meeting.

Sanphy recently retired as president of Westbrook Historical Society. “It’s a great honor to have this,” Sanphy said.

Morse read a proclamation citing Sanphy’s long service to the community. Sanphy served 20 years with the historical society; 40 years as a police officer, retiring as sergeant; 20 years as a firefighter, captain of Engine 1 in 1995; Emergency Management director, 1993; six years on the City Council; and three years as mayor.

A Navy veteran, he was previously appointed city historian by former Mayor Michael Foley. Sanphy has been a longtime member of American Legion Post 62 in Westbrook.

A throng of well-wishers congratulated Sanphy after the ceremony. “It was a very special night as family and friends gathered at the Westbrook City Council Chambers to witness an award bestowed to our friend Mike Sanphy,” Clyde Chapman of the firefighters’ Bucket Brigade at the historical society said in a Facebook message to the American Journal.

Veterans Coffee

The city-sponsored Veterans Coffee monthly gathering is set for 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Redwood Room at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

“The overall goal is to give local veterans a chance to gather and socialize while also sharing any relevant information regarding current veteran issues or upcoming events they might be interested in,” John Lee, recreation program assistant, said.

“It’s currently a small group but we would love to see more local vets participate and share their stories and connect with others with a shared experience of serving,” he said.

For more information, contact Lee at 854-0676, ext. 5266, or email jlee@westbrook.me.us.

Warming centers

The city has designated Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., and Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., as daytime warming centers.

Besides staying warm, the facilities are available for charging phones.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Feb. 5, 1975, that Thomas Hebert Jr., son of Thomas and Kathleen Hebert of State Street, celebrated his first birthday.

