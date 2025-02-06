SAD 6 nominations

Superintendent Clay Gleason has announced that nomination papers are available for four at-large, three-year terms on the SAD 6 (Bonny Eagle) School Board.

Expiring terms in June are those of Nathan Carlow, Buxton; Erika Creutz, Standish; Don Marean, Hollis; and Christina Silvestri, Limington. The district’s five towns also include Frye Island.

Election Day is June 10.

Nomination papers are available at the district’s Central Office, 94 Main St., Buxton, in addition to the five town hall locations. The completed papers must be submitted to the registrar of voters in each town by 2 p.m. March 18.

Then candidates must deliver verified nominations to the district’s Central Office by 4 p.m. March 27.

For more information, call Sandy Cormier, SAD 6 executive secretary, at 929-2331 or email scormier@bonnyeagle.org.

Parade, Dorcas Fest date

Buxton Town Clerk John Myers has announced the time and date for the town’s annual parade at Tory Hill as 11 a.m. on Aug. 9.

The parade coincides with the annual Dorcas Fest organized by the Hollis-Buxton Dorcas Society, a charitable group. Society events are held at the Brewster Mansion at Tory Hill. The fest activities will include a Mallett Brothers concert, according to Dorcas Society member Beverly Atkinson.

The parade theme is “Dashing Through the Heat: Christmas in August.”

Units and individuals wishing to participate in the parade should contact Myers at 929-6171, ext. 1118, or visit Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

Parade registrations will be accepted through Aug. 4.

