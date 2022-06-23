Times Record
MaineDOT: Frank J. Wood Bridge replacement construction may start this year
Maine Department of Transportation's announcement comes as the Federal Highway Administration confirms it is cheaper to replace the Brunswick-Topsham bridge than repair it.
Bath’s budding businesses: Three new shops open city’s downtown
A new butcher shop, bakery and clothing boutique are within walking distance from each other on Water, Center and Front streets.
New Big Brothers Big Sisters leader shares big goals
New Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick Executive Director Carol Marquis hopes to dramatically scale up the mentorship program's reach in the next few years in order to serve more area youth.
Coastal Journal
Brunswick group fosters connections for singles over 55
Times Record
Biden fights talk of recession as key economic report looms
Religion and Values
Pope apologizes for ‘catastrophic’ school policy in Canada
Times Record
BIW wins contract to help design next-gen destroyer
Times Record
Brunswick Executive Airport gets funding for weather equipment
Schools and Education
New Hallowell-area superintendent resigns within a month, marking 5th to leave in 3 years
Local & State
Judge orders additional DNA testing in Dennis Dechaine murder case
Obituary: Evelyn G. Coffin
Evelyn G. Coffin 1935 - 2022 BRUNSWICK - Evelyn G. Coffin, 86, of Brunswick, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, after ...
Review: Maine State Music Theatre’s ‘The Color Purple’ an emotional tour de force
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, the musical "The Color Purple" will run through Aug. 6 at the Pickard Theater in Brunswick.