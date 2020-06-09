Your support of local journalism comes with many benefits:
Unlimited access to Times Record content on pressherald.com.
Unlimited access to pressherald.com (including subscriber-only articles and columns).
Access to the daily ePaper – he digital replica of the Times Record and Coastal Journal Edition of the Forecaster.
Unlimited articles on the Headlines App – an easy way to stay on top of the news from your mobile device.
Ability to share your thoughts on articles and join the online discussion – set up your commenting profile here.
Monthly Perks giveaways, event access and special subscriber-only offers.
Account self-service on available here or by calling 207.504.8224.
For Print Subscribers:
To enable digital access, connect your account at timesrecord.com/trconnect with your email address. You can create a password with your account number, delivery zip code, phone number and/or house number.
The easiest way to schedule a vacation hold, pay a bill, tip your carrier or update your address is through your MyAccount page. It’s your subscription dashboard. We also offer automated self-service over the phone at 207.504.8224.
If you prefer to interact with a customer service representative, email us at [email protected] or call 207.504.8224.