Press Herald

A candidate needs more than 50 percent of the vote to win these ranked-choice elections.
To view more results, check out our full election page.
A record number of absentee ballots were requested for today's election, in which Maine voters are choosing candidates for U.S. Senate and the 2nd Congressional district.
The state continues to avoid a spike in new cases that has been cause for alarm elsewhere as it expands testing availability even further.
Mayor Kate Snyder's proposal for a Racial Equity Steering Committee was criticized by members of the public, and councilors narrowed the scope of its work to focus on police policies.
The administration is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert as the president continues to play down the threat posed by the virus and pushes to reopen the economy before the election.
Bowdoin College was among many schools whose international students would have had to to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall.
The civil rights activist and educator was killed in a car accident in 1938 after vacationing in Islesboro.
The University of Mississippi was founded in 1848, and the marble statue of a saluting Confederate soldier was put up in 1906.
California’s Squaw Valley Ski Resort is considering changing its name to remove the derogatory term for Native American women.
Since May 1, a total of 86 drug overdoses have been reported in the city, 7 of them fatal.
Democratic leaders are polling lawmakers to determine whether they want to come back.
Police say Abdikareem Hassan, 32, fired 5 shots into the police parking garage the night of July 5. He's been held in jail since then on other charges from that night.
Jacqueline Terrassa comes to Maine with experience at major museums in New York and Chicago.
Authorities believe that Rivera drowned accidentally, and that her body was most likely trapped in the vegetation under the lake for several days before floating to the top.
A pandemic is not the time to implement education savings accounts, a program with a questionable track record in other states.