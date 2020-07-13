Press Herald

Sign In:


A candidate needs more than 50 percent of the vote to win these ranked-choice elections.
To view more results, check out our full election page.

In-person turnout light in today’s primary election

A record number of absentee ballots were requested for today's election, in which Maine voters are choosing candidates for U.S. Senate and the 2nd Congressional district.

    Portland police report ‘disturbing’ rise in overdoses during pandemic

    Since May 1, a total of 86 drug overdoses have been reported in the city, 7 of them fatal.

    Maine Legislature may return for special session

    Democratic leaders are polling lawmakers to determine whether they want to come back.

    Portland man charged with shooting into police garage

    Police say Abdikareem Hassan, 32, fired 5 shots into the police parking garage the night of July 5. He's been held in jail since then on other charges from that night.

    Colby College Museum of Art hires a new director

    Jacqueline Terrassa comes to Maine with experience at major museums in New York and Chicago.

    ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera saved her son before she drowned, sheriff says

    Authorities believe that Rivera drowned accidentally, and that her body was most likely trapped in the vegetation under the lake for several days before floating to the top.

    Public schools need support, not the distraction of a new funding model

    A pandemic is not the time to implement education savings accounts, a program with a questionable track record in other states.

