Out & About Made in Maine: Pepperell Mill Campus is home to all that’s handmade The former industrial site in Biddeford now houses all sorts of makers selling everything from glassware to dog treats.

Out & About On location in Vacationland A map of movies shot in the state.

Out & About Take a Hike: Islands in Casco Bay make for a convenient getaway Make an hour or a day of it, exploring trails on Mackworth, Peaks and Long islands.