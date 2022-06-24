When it comes to quintessential summer fun, few activities are as satisfying and nostalgia-inducing as an old-fashioned round of mini golf. Whether you’re playing as a couple, with a posse of friends or with little ones in tow, mini-golf is the ticket to a guaranteed good time, regardless of your skill level.
Maine has several places where you can play a round of mini golf, several with ice cream stands, so you can celebrate your victory, or embarrassing defeat, with a cone or sundae.
Happy putting!
DOLPHIN MINI GOLF
WHERE: 510 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay
CONTACT INFO: 207-633-4828, on Facebook
HOURS: Noon to 7 p.m. daily
COST: $8, $6 for ages 4-12, 3 and under free
DETAILS: Dolphin is a nautical-themed course that also has an ice cream hut and shell museum on the premises.
GIFFORD’S MINI GOLF & BATTING
WHERE: 170 Silver St., Waterville
CONTACT INFO: 207-861-4650, giffordsicecream.com/scoop-stands/waterville
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
COST: $7, half-off on Tuesdays, $6 for 62-plus and military, 5 and under free.
DETAILS: A classic mini golf course that also has batting cages ($1 for one token, $5 for six, 10 pitches per token) and an ice cream stand.
THE HERMIT’S ADVENTURE MINI GOLF
WHERE: Desert of Maine, 95 Desert Road, Freeport
CONTACT INFO: 207-250-2550, desertofmaine.com/mini-golf
HOURS: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
COST: $10, $9 for 12 and under
DETAILS: The newly-opened course has water features, challenging holes and sculptures that incorporate the desert’s history. Enjoy 50% off same-day replays. The Oasis snack bar has several treats including kettle corn, penny candy and ice cream.
MARTEL’S ICE CREAM & MINI GOLF
WHERE: 757 Portland Road (Route 1), Saco
CONTACT INFO: 207-282-1775, martelsicecream.com/mini-golf
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for golf (noon to 9 p.m. for ice cream)
COST: $8, $7 seniors, $6 for ages 11 and under, 4 and under free with adult, $4 for replays
DETAILS: An impeccably landscaped course with several water features.
MOUNTAIN VIEW GOLF RANGE
WHERE: 1569 Main St. (Route 109), Sanford
CONTACT INFO: 207-324-0436, mountainviewgolfrange.com
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
COST: $8.50, $6 for ages 12 and under
DETAILS: In addition to a nifty mini-golf course, there’s also a driving range, batting cages, an arcade and a snack bar with treats including Slush Puppies and novelty ice cream.
PIRATE’S COVE ADVENTURE GOLF
WHERE: 368 State Highway 3, Bar Harbor
CONTACT INFO: 207-288-2133, piratescove.net
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
COST: $9.95, $8.50 for ages 4-12, 3 and under free; for 36 holes, $14.95, $13.95 for ages 4-12
DETAILS: This is a pirate-themed, landscaped course featuring waterfalls. Udder Heaven Ice Cream is next door.
PIRATE’S COVE ADVENTURE GOLF
WHERE: 71 1st St., Old Orchard Beach
CONTACT INFO: 207-934-5086. piratescove.net
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
COST: $9.50, $8.50 for ages 4-12, 3 and under free; for 36 holes, $13.50, $12.50 for ages 4-12
DETAILS: This is a pirate-themed, landscaped course featuring waterfalls and located a stone’s throw from the ocean.
RAPTOR FALLS MINI GOLF & ICE CREAM
WHERE: 1912 Portland Road, Arundel
CONTACT INFO: 207-467-3131, raptorfalls.com
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
COST: $12.75, $9.75 for 12 and under, seniors and military, 2 and under free; $6 for replays
DETAILS: This course features life-like animatronic dinosaurs and a volcano. There’s also an ice cream stand.
SCHOONER MINIATURE GOLF & ICE CREAM
WHERE: 58 Ocean Park Road, Saco
CONTACT INFO: 207-284-6174, schoonerminigolf.net
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
COST: $10, $9 for ages 5-12, $3 for ages 3 and 4
DETAILS: The course features a replica schooner and lighthouse, and there’s an ice cream stand.
SEACOAST ADVENTURE
WHERE: 930 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302), Windham
CONTACT INFO: 207-892-5952, seacoastadventure.com
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
COST: $10, $7.50 for seniors and kids under 58”, free for kids under 40”
DETAILS: Along with a classic course, you can also drive go-karts, ride the Sky Swing and have a blast at the Shipwreck Cove water playground at Seacoast Adventure. The Deck House Tavern serves a pub-style menu along with cocktails.
