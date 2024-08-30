The investigation into the deaths of three people continues a day after the man at the center of the incident was killed by police on the high-rise bridge between Maine and New Hampshire.

Officials have yet to release the name of the man, who police say killed his wife at their home in Troy, New Hampshire, before driving to the Piscataqua River Bridge early Thursday morning. After the man was shot by police and fell from the bridge, officers found the couple’s 8-year-old child shot to death in his car.

Police have also not identified the woman and child, saying they needed to notify next of kin.

Updates are expected from both Maine State Police and officials in New Hampshire on Friday, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police said during a press conference Thursday that the man called 911 around 2 a.m. and told a York dispatcher that he was involved in a fight with his wife at their home in Tory and that she was dead. New Hampshire State Police found her body at the house about 100 miles from the bridge around 3 a.m.

Kittery police found the man parked in the southbound lanes of the six-lane bridge around 2:30 a.m. and reported that he got out of his car holding a handgun and threw a cardboard box into the river. Law enforcement shut down the bridge and attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours, police said.

Craig Nilsen, a Maine state trooper, and two New Hampshire state troopers “responded with deadly force” after the man raised his firearm, police said. The names of the New Hampshire troopers will not be released until after they are formally interviewed, according to officials.

All of the troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol after police shootings.

The child’s body was found in the car after the man was shot. Police have not said who they believe shot him, but said evidence at the scene showed he was not shot by an officer.

New Hampshire officials said an autopsy of the woman’s body has been scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m. in Concord, New Hampshire.

This story will be updated.

