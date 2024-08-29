Police shot and killed a man on the Piscataqua River Bridge on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning, later finding an 8-year-old child who had been fatally shot inside the man’s car.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office alleges that the man killed a woman at a home in Troy, New Hampshire, overnight before driving to the high-rise bridge on the border with Maine.

Police “engaged” with the man on the bridge before he was shot, the attorney general’s office said in a press release. The exact circumstances of the incident, including the child’s death, are under investigation. Police say there is no threat to the public.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is now investigating the officer-involved shooting. Officials have not said which agency the officer who shot the man is from.

The incident began before 3 a.m. and has shut down the interstate in both directions.

Northbound traffic into Maine is completely blocked, and southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 2 in Kittery, according to Maine State Police. The southbound on-ramp in York is also closed.

Police have not said how long the bridge might be closed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use U.S. Route 1 to get to and from New Hampshire.

This story will be updated.

