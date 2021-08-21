Nirvana sued by man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’ cover Spencer Elden, who appeared on the album cover at 4 months old in 1991, is suing the band and others, alleging the image is child pornography and he has suffered ‘lifelong damages.’

Letitia Wright injured filming stunt on ‘Wakanda Forever’ She is being treated in a hospital after sustaining minor injuries on the Boston set.

Naked baby, now 30, suing Nirvana A photo of him as an infant – submerged in water and seemingly chasing a dollar bill dangling from a fish hook – became the iconic cover of the band's 1991 release 'Nevermind.'

Maine State Music Theatre cancels shows after deluge of refunds The theater attributes poor ticket sales to fear of COVID-19 and backlash against its vaccination requirements, which more venues say they plan to adopt.

Ex-Iowa anchor hopes her age bias lawsuit changes TV news Sonya Heitshusen is challenging what she calls a widespread practice of removing older, female staffers from the air because of their looks.

Stars react to Charlie Watts’ death Rock ‘n’ roll royalty are among those mourning the loss of the Rolling Stones drummer.

Doobie Brothers try to keep long train running, 50 years on The band is heading out on a COVID-delayed tour and hoping they can keep doing what their big hits call for: taking it to the streets and letting audiences listen to the music

Watershed arts center receives $3 million endowment The ceramic arts center in Edgecomb recently built a year-round studio.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80 The quiet, elegantly dressed Watts was often ranked with Keith Moon, Ginger Baker and a handful of others as a premier rock drummer.

Lake Street Dive puts on feel-good show at Thompson’s Point It was the venue's first show requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test and the process appeared to go smoothly.

At Rockland wildlife refuge, art is another reminder of nature’s fragility Three artists are showing their environmentally inspired work at Maine Coastal Island National Wildlife Refuge.

NYC’s ‘Homecoming Concert’ cut short amid bad weather The show was to star Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and others.

Josephine Baker is first Black woman given Paris burial honor After her death in 1975, she was buried in Monaco, buy plans are to reinter her remains at the Pantheon monument.

Deep Water: ‘Dying Hen-Clam, Flying Gull,’ by Kenneth Rosen Maine poems edited and introduced by Megan Grumbling.

Best-Sellers: ‘Klara and the Sun,’ ‘Downeast’ The top 10 best-selling fiction and nonfiction books in hardcover and paperback at Longfellow Books in Portland.

Wilco bassist has embraced his midcoast community, and vice-versa John Stirratt, who has lived near Damariscotta for the past few years, won't have to travel far from home for his band's show Wednesday at Thompson's Point.

Memoir offers intimate portrayal of one woman’s journey through skin cancer In 'Skin,' Maine writer Kate Kennedy tackles her diagnosis and treatment with a purposeful – and defiant – precision.

This 1800s doctor’s orders were deadly 'The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream' re-creates the homicidal doctor's heartless life in short, highly dramatic chapters.

‘Jeopardy’ drops a bombshell – so now what? Sony Television Pictures will revert to a guest host rotation as it continues production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week.

Silenced by COVID, mariachi Mass returns to Tucson cathedral The colorful tradition dates back a half-century and fuses Roman Catholicism with Mexican American pride.

Superstar bash in Central Park expected to draw thousands Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli are among the performers at the 'Homecoming Concert.'