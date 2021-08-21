Portland Symphony returns to Merrill, with audiences
The fall season includes classical and Pops concerts.
-
Bowdoin museum looks at Black women as subjects and artists
'There Is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art' opens at the Brunswick college on Sept. 16.
-
In Bangor, UMaine’s Zillman museum expands
The museum reopens Sept. 11 with five new galleries and eight exhibitions on view.
-
Maine State Music Theatre’s stint in Westbrook will be one and done with ‘Jersey Boys’
-
Pop artists from across decades slated to play Maine this fall
-
Musicals at Ogunquit and Merrill, a premiere at Portland Stage and Good Theater returns
-
Spencer Elden, who appeared on the album cover at 4 months old in 1991, is suing the band and others, alleging the image is child pornography and he has suffered ‘lifelong damages.’
-
She is being treated in a hospital after sustaining minor injuries on the Boston set.
-
A photo of him as an infant – submerged in water and seemingly chasing a dollar bill dangling from a fish hook – became the iconic cover of the band's 1991 release 'Nevermind.'
-
The theater attributes poor ticket sales to fear of COVID-19 and backlash against its vaccination requirements, which more venues say they plan to adopt.
-
Sonya Heitshusen is challenging what she calls a widespread practice of removing older, female staffers from the air because of their looks.
-
Rock ‘n’ roll royalty are among those mourning the loss of the Rolling Stones drummer.
-
The band is heading out on a COVID-delayed tour and hoping they can keep doing what their big hits call for: taking it to the streets and letting audiences listen to the music
-
The ceramic arts center in Edgecomb recently built a year-round studio.
-
The quiet, elegantly dressed Watts was often ranked with Keith Moon, Ginger Baker and a handful of others as a premier rock drummer.
-
Sony Pictures says other hosts will follow and didn't mention a permanent replacement.
-
It was the venue's first show requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test and the process appeared to go smoothly.
-
Beatles 1964 play at Aura on Saturday night.
-
Three artists are showing their environmentally inspired work at Maine Coastal Island National Wildlife Refuge.
-
The show was to star Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and others.
-
After her death in 1975, she was buried in Monaco, buy plans are to reinter her remains at the Pantheon monument.
-
At their peak, the Everly Brothers nearly rivaled Elvis Presley in commercial power.
-
Maine poems edited and introduced by Megan Grumbling.
-
The Center for Maine Contemporary Art and Caldbeck Gallery are home to must-see summer shows.
-
-
The top 10 best-selling fiction and nonfiction books in hardcover and paperback at Longfellow Books in Portland.
-
John Stirratt, who has lived near Damariscotta for the past few years, won't have to travel far from home for his band's show Wednesday at Thompson's Point.
-
A French memoirist inspires a Maine writer.
-
In 'Skin,' Maine writer Kate Kennedy tackles her diagnosis and treatment with a purposeful – and defiant – precision.
-
-
'The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream' re-creates the homicidal doctor's heartless life in short, highly dramatic chapters.
-
Sony Television Pictures will revert to a guest host rotation as it continues production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week.
-
The colorful tradition dates back a half-century and fuses Roman Catholicism with Mexican American pride.
-
He composed hundreds of songs, including 'Harper Valley P.T.A.'
-
Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli are among the performers at the 'Homecoming Concert.'
-
Kimball has a play finishing a run in Monmouth and another – likely her last – premiering at Portland Stage in September.