Publishers often clear their schedules of fall releases during an election year, but in 2024 we’re lucky to still be getting lots of great new books from Maine authors. This autumn is something of a homecoming, with new titles from a number of beloved Maine writers … and a local history over 40 years in the making.

“Drafted” by Rick Parker. Abrams ComicArts, hardcover, $24.99. On sale 9/2

If you’re a child of the ’80s, you’re likely familiar with Rick Parker’s work — he’s been a comic book artist for nearly half a century, most famously on Marvel’s Beavis and Butt-Head comics. You’re probably less familiar with the story of Parker’s time as a draftee in the Vietnam War, unless you saw the short film “Rick Parker, I’m Afraid.” In “Drafted,” the first graphic novel both written and illustrated by the Falmouth resident, he deftly balances dark themes and topics with a sense of humor, offering a unique perspective on war, soldiers, service and art as a means of survival. Parker has built a dedicated fan base in comics over 50 years, and “Drafted” is sure to draw in a new generation of admirers.

“The Islanders” by Lewis Robinson. Islandport Press, paperback, $18.95. On sale 10/1

It’s been way too long since we’ve had the treat of a new book from Lewis Robinson. Lucky for us, the decade-plus dry spell is broken with “The Islanders,” a captivating new novel published by Maine’s Islandport Press. Following a group of high school oddballs shunted to a Maine island for a “leadership” program, the novel is an inventive and consistently surprising update to “Lord of the Flies” for the United States. And it’s a credit to Robinson that the teenagers at the center of the novel sound and feel like real teens — it’s a voice most adult authors struggle to capture, but he has knocked it out of the park. You won’t soon forget Walt, Aubrey or Tess, and they all make the book tough to put down until you’re through.

“Outermark” by Jason Brown. Paul Dry Books, paperback, $17.95. On sale 10/15

In his fourth book, Maine Literary Award winner Jason Brown takes readers to Outermark, a fictional island some 30 miles off Maine’s eastern shore. The story of Outermark is one familiar to many working Mainers — a town defined by its industry (in this case, lobstering) and subject to its booms and busts. The chapters that make up Outermark are expansive, telling stories from the early 18th century through the modern day. Brown is an astounding talent – winner of a Pushcart Prize, and published in “Best American Short Stories” and “Best American Essays,” as well as The New Yorker, The Atlantic and Harper’s — and his newest captures small-town life in a way that will appeal to readers of both historical and contemporary fiction.

“A Town Built by Ski Bums” by Virginia M. Wright. Down East Books, hardcover, $29.95. On sale 11/5

“Welcome to Carrabassett Valley. From here on your life will never be the same.” Sugarloafers are familiar with the sign on Route 27 heralding your entrance to the small town of Carrabassett Valley (population 673), founded in the early ’70s by a few dozen skiers. In “A Town Built by Ski Bums,” veteran journalist Virginia M. Wright worked with the Carrabassett Valley History Committee to tell the story of the town through good times and bad. It’s a fascinating story, and an interesting model for Vacationland, where a town succeeds through creative investment in an economy built around outdoor recreation. Sen. Angus King, a sometimes-Sugarloafer himself, has written the foreword.

“Warm Your Bones” by Vanessa Seder. Union Square and Co., hardcover, $30. On sale 11/5

One of my favorite cookbooks from a few summers ago was “Eat Cool,” Vanessa Seder’s collection of low- and no-heat recipes to cook during the hot summer months. In “Warm Your Bones,” the longtime culinary instructor at Stonewall Kitchen flips the script, with loads of recipes to warm you up during the coldest months of the year. The 75 recipes in the book run the gamut from hot toddies, to slow braises, to homemade caramels and even an entire section dedicated to hot chocolate. Despite the darkness of winter, the book is a bright beauty, full of gorgeous and inviting images of food and drink. In addition to the recipes, “Warm Your Bones” includes ideas and inspirations for winter gatherings.

Josh Christie is a freelance writer who covers books, beer, and the Maine outdoors, and is co-owner of Print: A Bookstore in Portland.

