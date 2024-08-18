FICTION

Hardcover

1. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner)

2. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

3. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

4. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

5. “Pitch Dark,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur)

6. “Goodnight Maine,” by Adam Gamble (Our World of Books)

7. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

8. “Mother Bruce,” by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney-Hyperion)

9. “Reunion,” by Elise Juska (Harper)

10 “Anyone’s Ghost,” by August Thompson (Penguin)

Paperback

1. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

2. “Weyward,” by Emilia Hart (St. Martin’s)

3. “A Most Agreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)

4. “The Seas,” by Samantha Hunt (Tin House)

5. “Big Swiss,” by Jen Beagin (Scribner)

6. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage)

7. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

8. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

9. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “Maine, A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

2. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

3. “The Talented Mrs. Mandelbaum,” by Margalit Fox (Random House)

4. “World More Beautiful,” by Angela Burke Kunkel (Random House)

5. “The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin)

6. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

7. “A Walk in the Park,” by Kevin Fedarko (Scribner)

8. “Autocracy, Inc.,” by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday)

9. “Slow Productivity,” by Cal Newport (Portfolio)

10. “Bite by Bite,” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil (Ecco)

Paperback

1. “I Was Told There’d Be Cake,” by Sloane Crosley (Riverhead)

2. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

3. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

4. “Any Person Is the Only Self,” by Elisa Gabbert (FSG)

5. “What an Owl Knows,” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin)

6. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

7. “What Does Israel Fear from Palestine?” by Raja Shehadeh (Other Press)

8. “Building,” by Mark Ellison (Random House)

9. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkle (Vintage)

10. “Cinema Speculation,” by Quentin Tarantino (Harper)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

Copy the Story Link