Restaurant reviews
PublishedOctober 25, 2018
Don’t know where to eat? Here’s your guide to the Press Herald’s restaurant reviews
PublishedOctober 21, 2018
Dine Out Maine: Too much of Poké Pop’s food is too sweet and overwrought
On the plus side, the restaurant on Congress Street in Portland is never boring.
PublishedOctober 14, 2018
Dine Out Maine: Barbecue from Elsmere’s enormous new smoker is s-l-o-w good
We eat our way through the new Portland branch.
PublishedOctober 7, 2018
Dine Out Maine: Eaux chef ‘takes off the cuffs’ and tinkers – in a Maine way – with Bayou classics
And what a mashup it is – laissez les bon temps rouler, ayuh!
PublishedSeptember 30, 2018
Dine Out Maine: As its name suggests, Flux in Lisbon Falls embraces change
That attitude – revealed in an inventive poutine, an Asian-esque cioppino – mostly works in its favor.
PublishedSeptember 23, 2018
Dine Out Maine: Lio serves well-prepared small plates in a mostly European vein
And they’re mostly inventive and delicious, too.
PublishedSeptember 16, 2018
Dine Out Maine: Pepper extracts seize the taste buds and won’t let go at Locally Sauced
The Portland restaurant’s three original sauces form the skeleton of the menu, in pairings like drumsticks with blueberry-chipotle or pulled pork tacos with mango-habanero.
PublishedSeptember 9, 2018
Maine Sunday Telegram Dine Out critic Andrew Ross talks shop
Is being a restaurant critic really the best job in the world?
PublishedSeptember 2, 2018
Dine Out Maine: Crown Jewel on Great Diamond Island really is a jewel
Both vegetables and meat dazzle in the capable hands of chef Rocky Hunter.
PublishedAugust 26, 2018
Dine Out Maine: Cocktails, baked goods and barbecue are done right at Buxton Common
The restaurant also has the best biscuits north of the Mason-Dixon Line.
