The story of how lobster became the symbol of Maine
The Rockefellers, a smart marketing campaign and the ritual of cracking into one all played roles in making lobster intrinsic to the state's identity.
Food 4 mins ago
Ten Maine lobster dishes you really don’t want to miss
Do not read this list when you're hungry.
Food 4 mins ago
Lobster recipes from local cooks and restaurants
Lobster shells promote healthy gardens
In pairing beer with lobster, all roads lead to Allagash White (with some refreshing stops along the way)
Feast on these lobster novels
Not enough lobster for ya?
Given the price of lobster, smart cooks know to use every last bit of the bug
Think you know the truth about lobster? Here are some common misconceptions
Dig your claws into our lobster special edition
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect
Making whoopie pies is a growing business in South Portland
New Portland brewery will make only non-alcoholic beer
Slice of Princess Diana’s wedding cake up for sale
The Wrap: Shroom school, all-day cafe, a farewell to Figgy’s
Slow Money Maine to dissolve. ‘It just seemed time,’ the founder says.
No crabs, no scallops: Seafood is vanishing from U.S. restaurants
Restaurants shell out more for clams, and some are taking them off the menu
Dine Out Maine: The Best Policy
When the paper resumes publishing restaurant reviews, honest feedback – both positive and negative – is the way to go.
New documentary argues carnivores and vegans can find middle ground
Directed by the founder of the Reducetarian Foundation, 'Meat Me Half Way' is fascinating and multi-faceted.
Vegan hot dogs are nothing new in Maine
(Finally) catching on elsewhere in the U.S., the dogs have been available here for more than three decades.
Eat & Run: Knightville knishery puts a new twist on the Jewish hand pie
BenReuben's Knishery opened in May in South Portland.
Two cookbooks lavish seasonal berries with love
'Blueberry Love' and 'Strawberry Love' offer recipes savory and sweet, classic and new for these seasonal treats.
‘The Maine Farm Table Cookbook’ celebrates the state’s many food producers
Kate Shaffer's newest cookbook also serves as a guidebook.