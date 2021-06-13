Sign In:


The story of how lobster became the symbol of Maine

The Rockefellers, a smart marketing campaign and the ritual of cracking into one all played roles in making lobster intrinsic to the state's identity.

Best of 2020

Dine Out Maine: Best of 2020

Even in the midst of a pandemic that has felled many restaurants, points of light remain.

Dine Out Maine: The Best Policy

When the paper resumes publishing restaurant reviews, honest feedback – both positive and negative – is the way to go.

