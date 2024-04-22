Have a Maine shore dinner on the banks of the Androscoggin River at the second annual Auburn Lobster Festival on May 11.

Entry is free to the event, happening at Festival Plaza on Main Street from 1-6 p.m., with food and drink available for purchase.

In addition to the lobster dinner – complete with clams, corn, potatoes and butter – you can chow down on seafood and more from several eateries, including L/A Taco, Roaming Eats, Ye Olde English Fish & Chips and Mac’s Downeast Seafood.

Six breweries will be pouring, including Nonesuch River Brewing and Lost Valley Brewing Co.

This year’s theme is lobsters in paradise, and Hawaiian shirts are encouraged. Local musical acts Brian & Jen, The Smith Collaboration and Jimmy Buffett tribute band Gary Roland & The Landsharks are scheduled to perform.

Other activities include interactive demonstrations, a marine life touch tank and a buoy painting contest. Head to auburnlobsterfestival.com for more details.

