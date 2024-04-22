Leslie Odom Jr.

7 p.m. Thursday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $55 to $150. porttix.com

Don’t throw away your shot to see award-winning singer Leslie Odom Jr. in Portland. Odom Jr. made his Broadway debut as a teenager in “Rent” and has since achieved superstardom with his Tony-winning turn as Aaron Burr in the musical “Hamilton.” As a recording artist, Odom Jr.’s discography is five albums strong, including last year’s “When a Crooner Dies.” He’s also been nominated for a trio of Emmy Awards and a pair of Oscars. You can expect a range of show tunes, jazz standards and other popular songs from one of the most versatile performers out there.

Khmer New Year Festival & Parade

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Riverbank Park, Westbrook. kny2024.com

Khmer New Year marks the end of the traditional Cambodian harvest season celebration and the start of some rest and leisure time. On Saturday, Khmer Maine and Watt Samaki Temple present a festive gathering outside in Westbrook. The event includes food from Khmer-owned food businesses including BiddoBanh and Larry’s food truck. There will also be a parade led by members of the temple, field games, a vendor village and a performance by the Angkor Dance Troupe from Lowell, Massachusetts.

Portland Chowderfest

1-5 p.m. Saturday. Definitive Brewing Company, 35 Industrial Way, Portland, $30. eventbrite.com

Chow down on a whole lot of chowder from a dozen Portland restaurants and food trucks including Iron Clad Eats, Boone’s Fish House, J’s Oyster and Bite Into Maine. Enjoy the clamraderie as you try a variety of chowder samples and have a shell of a good time while quenching your thirst with a pint of Definitive’s finest.

5th annual Taco & Tequila Crawl

3-8 p.m. Saturday. Portland locations, $42.99. eventbrite.com

Hola! It’s time for the fifth annual Taco & Tequila Crawl. You’ll get your fill of both while dancing the afternoon and evening away at multiple locations in downtown Portland. Participating bars and restaurants include Fore Play, Three Dollar Deweys, Bonfire Country Bar, Gritty McDuff’s, The Porthole, Andy’s Old Port Pub, Flores Restaurant and Glass Bar & Lounge. You’ll vote for your favorite taco, margarita and bar/restaurant, and when it’s all over, it will be time for a serious siesta. Grab a ticket, make a responsible transportation plan and get ready for a fabulous foodie fiesta.

Staind

6 p.m. Tuesday,April 30. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $29.50 to $79.50. crossarenaportland.com

Multi-platinum rock band Staind formed just shy of three decades ago in Springfield, Massachusetts, and has racked up a bunch of hits including “It’s Been Awhile,” “So Far Away” and “Fade.” The most recent release is last year’s “Confessions Of The Fallen.” Staind’s Tailgate tour features opening sets from singer-songwriter Tim Montana, South African rock act Seether and Canadian-American rock band Saint Asonia. With four bands, you can expect a marathon, so wear comfortable shoes and bring ear plugs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »