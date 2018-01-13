-
Politics
Terry Hayes: Count me out of ‘us versus them’ politics
Separated from her siblings as a child, she grew familiar with division. So when her political party embraced tribalism, the governor candidate chose a new course.
Politics
Alan Caron: Longtime builder of coalitions first had to rebuild himself
'I lifted myself out of a series of accidents,' says the independent whose grit shaped him into a community organizer and revered political mind.
Politics
Janet Mills’ mission: Break yet another glass ceiling
Informed by an influential family and an esteemed role model, a longtime Maine Democratic leader has come prepared with decades of public service as she seeks the governor's job.
Politics
Shawn Moody: Self-made millionaire runs on authenticity
The Republican who hopes to follow in the current governor's footsteps banks on his proven entrepreneurial ability and a life story built on success.
Election 2018
House District 7: Candidates want to address workforce challenges, high health care costs
Election 2018
Senate District 29: Issues include health and elderly care, and education
Election 2018
Sen. King, 2 challengers spar over immigration, health care and gun control in TV debate
Politics
Susan Collins predicts Republicans will keep control of Senate, but House is ‘trickier’
Election 2018
Senate District 31: Chenette faces challenge from Mendros
Election 2018
Dollars from donors: See who’s contributing to the campaigns of Maine’s 2nd Congressional District candidates
Democratic challenger Jared Golden reported raising $2.7 million in the latest quarterly filing.
Election 2018
Dollars from donors: See who’s contributing to Maine’s 1st Congressional District race
Election 2018
Dollars from donors: See who’s contributing to the campaigns of Maine’s 2018 U.S. Senate candidates
Angus King's reelection campaign has raised $4.6 million since the beginning of 2017, including $3.5 million from individual donors and $1.1 million from political action committees.
Election 2018
Dollars from donors: PAC fundraising data for the 2018 election
Friday was a filing date for Maine's political action committees and party committees to report their donations and expenditures.
Election 2018
Dollars from donors: See who’s giving to Maine’s 2018 candidates for governor
Election 2018
Dollars from donors: PAC spending in Maine’s 2018 gubernatorial and State House races
As of Oct. 29, political action committees and party committees had spent over $10 million to influence the governor's race, plus over $2.4 million more to influence Maine's State House contests.
Misconduct allegations lead Democrat Jon Gale to drop out of Cumberland County district attorney raceGale admits to past extramarital affairs, but denies the accusations of sexual misconduct that the Maine Democratic Party cited when it asked him to withdraw.
-
While President Donald Trump's attacks on the media are usually centered on national outlets like CNN and The New York Times, the attitudes unleashed have filtered down to journalists covering news in local communities across the country.
State fish and game records show Rep. Jeffrey Pierce has tagged deer, moose and turkey using firearms, while he is prohibited from possessing guns because of a felony drug conviction.
-
Caron pledged to drop out if it became clear in mid-October that he couldn't win.
Almost all have concerns about Julie Kukenberger's performance during the past year, and about adoption of a controversial model and grading system.
Reports filed Friday give voters their first comprehensive look at campaign finances in City Council and School Board races.
-
Most of the candidates say they want to reunite the community and move the district in a more positive direction, but conflicts likely will persist over the superintendent and her policy agenda.
The independent from Freeport, who is under pressure to drop out, says he'll make an announcement in a few days.
Some immigrant advocates ask whether the delays are aimed at keeping anti-Trump voters from casting ballots in elections.
But their solutions – for teacher wages, staffing shortages, skyrocketing costs and institutional reforms – are varied.
The energy industry staffs a governors' coalition that Maine's governor rescued from dissolution.
Stavros Mendros has been synonymous with Lewiston politics and statewide petition drives for nearly two decades. Now he's waging a longshot bid to win return to the Legislature for the first time in 16 years.
-
More than 1,400 current or former education workers are contesting state seats this upcoming election.
He says the death toll might have been lower if an armed guard had been there at the synagogue.
The winner will lead the second busiest prosecutorial district in the state, which handled over 9,000 criminal cases in 2017.
The Democrat raised more than $900,000 in the last three weeks, while Republican opponent Shawn Moody brought in just over $340,000.
-
The seat represents part of Sanford.
The president is expected to invoke emergency powers to stop migrants from entering the United States.
The challenger has political experience in Aroostook County.
Both candidates favor Medicaid expansion as approved by voters.
-
Emily Rousseau is challenging Ryan Fecteau.
Democrat Victoria Foley is a former Biddeford city councilor.
Both see the need to lure jobs top Maine.
Rep. Jeff Pierce, R-Dresden, is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his 1983 conviction, but he currently holds a firearms hunting permit for deer, state records show.
-
The latest filing shows multimillion-dollar fundraising and spending in the final weeks of the campaign.
The former stripper has a history of financial problems and is described by a former boss as 'crazed.'
The bar in Auburn where Seth Carey had invited Bates College students to come after Saturday's football game against Colby cancels the party.
Attorney General Janet Mills will be that governor, representing Maine at its best.
Democrat Bob Mills of Biddeford and Republican Bradford Littlefield of Sanford hope to replace the current treasurer, but voters are also being asked whether to abolish the elected position.
-
Working conditions and staff morale at the jail are among the issues in the competition between Sheriff William L. King Jr. and former deputy and corrections officer Roger B. Hicks.
Republican Michael Provencher and Democrat Nancy Hammond are looking to fill the position now held by retiring Democrat Debra Anderson.
Republican Shawn Moody and Democrat Janet Mills, as well as independents Terry Hayes and Alan Caron, also take on abortion and health care as they debate for the second time this week.
-
Candidates in Districts 1 and 3 all support a 24-bed detox and residential recovery center in Alfred.
The optimism marks a shift from early September, when officials were contemplating the possibility of losing both chambers of Congress.
-
The Republican congressman is locked in a close race with the Democrat, Jared Golden, in the 2nd District.
Although she has apologized, the network planned to air repeats of 'Megyn Kelly Today' on Thursday and Friday.
-
The firm projects winners based on Google searches for candidates.
A new filing shows the incumbent with $1 million on hand, while Democrat Zak Ringelstein has $32,000 and state Republican state Sen. Eric Brakey has $85,953.
-
The governor's office responded by saying poverty in Maine has declined over the last eight years and Kevin Concannon's remarks ‘played on stereotypes of reform.’
Long before the explosives were discovered, violent rhetoric had emerged as a central theme in the closing days of the midterm elections, particularly for the Republican Party.
-
Avenatti represents Julie Swetnick, who said in an affidavit that now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh consistently drank too much and had inappropriate contact with women at parties while they were students.
The Freeport independent is under pressure to follow through on his pledge to withdraw from the race this month if he doesn't see a path to victory.
The Republican candidate for governor rolls out his plan for boosting the state's economy during a visit to an awning maker in Auburn.
-
In filings with the Maine Attorney General's Office and other agencies, Martin Grohman accuses Mark Holbrook of falsely portraying himself as a psychologist.
Polling in the single digits, the independent candidate is under rising pressure to honor a pledge he made in March to withdraw if victory became unlikely.
Saying it's payback for Democrats, a challenger unearths a state senator's Class E crime conviction.
-
His remarks at a Wisconsin rally come hours after authorities intercepted pipe bombs sent to politicians and a news network.
Wednesday's demonstration comes after a report that the administration wants to define a person's gender as either male or female by what is listed on their birth certificate.
Just 14 percent of Americans approve of the legislative branch's performance, a new poll shows.
-
Sen. Susan Deschambault of Biddeford, a retired social worker, is running for re-election against small-business owner Scott Normandeau of Arundel.
Democratic Rep. Donna Bailey faces two challengers in a race for the seat covering part of Saco.
-
The president has repeatedly criticized the central bank for its rate increases.
The Republican candidate for governor and auto body entrepreneur will discuss the plan during a visit to an Auburn building products company Thursday.
They also favor other types of expansion of government service, including free public college and trade school.
-
It is legal to go door to door asking residents if they want to fill out applications for the ballots, the department says.
Students also learned about ranked choice voting Wednesday at the Augusta State Armory.
-
The ACLU sued the state after election officials in a single Atlanta suburb rejected hundreds of absentee ballots with signature discrepancies, missing addresses or incorrect birth years.
As of Monday, Oct. 22, with 2 weeks to go until Election Day, over 43,000 Mainers had already cast their ballots.
Experts say that doesn't translate into victory at the polls, but it does enable parties to identify where to concentrate their get-out-the-vote efforts on Election Day.
-
Its authors rightly identify a health care crisis among older adults and the disabled, but their strategy is misguided.
Attorney General Janet Mills, who is running for governor, has recused herself and is not named in the filing supporting the lawsuit accusing the administration of illegally blocking Medicaid expansion.
-
All four expressed concern about Central Maine Power Co.'s plan to run a 145-mile power line through the mountains of western Maine.
She had questioned in a show segment why it would be inappropriate for a Halloween costume.
-
Voters will rank the candidates for U.S. Senate and House seats but not for governor or the Legislature, because of language in the Maine constitution.
Democrat Jon Gale and independent Jonathan Sahrbeck also discuss sexual assault cases, immigration enforcement and safe-injection sites for drug users.
-
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also demanded the 18 suspects be tried in Turkish courts.
-
The unusual threat to bankroll her hypothetical 2020 opponent is viewed by some as an illegal bribe and by others as typical political gamesmanship.
-
Joey Brunelle sees a lack of progress on many issues and gentrification pushing out those with moderate incomes, while incumbent Nicholas Mavodones sees a much-improved community that is now attracting national attention.
-
The president makes the announcement as the midterm elections are approaching.