Misconduct allegations lead Democrat Jon Gale to drop out of Cumberland County district attorney race Gale admits to past extramarital affairs, but denies the accusations of sexual misconduct that the Maine Democratic Party cited when it asked him to withdraw.

Anger toward media spreads into local communities While President Donald Trump's attacks on the media are usually centered on national outlets like CNN and The New York Times, the attitudes unleashed have filtered down to journalists covering news in local communities across the country.

House speaker says if legislator broke gun law, he should resign ‘immediately’ State fish and game records show Rep. Jeffrey Pierce has tagged deer, moose and turkey using firearms, while he is prohibited from possessing guns because of a felony drug conviction.

Scarborough school board candidates weigh in on superintendent, proficiency-based education Almost all have concerns about Julie Kukenberger's performance during the past year, and about adoption of a controversial model and grading system.

Mavodones has 6-1 fundraising advantage in Portland City Council race Reports filed Friday give voters their first comprehensive look at campaign finances in City Council and School Board races.

Turbulent past year looms over hotly contested school board races in Scarborough Most of the candidates say they want to reunite the community and move the district in a more positive direction, but conflicts likely will persist over the superintendent and her policy agenda.

Wait times for U.S. citizenship stretch to 2 years Some immigrant advocates ask whether the delays are aimed at keeping anti-Trump voters from casting ballots in elections.

On education, Maine governor candidates agree: Much needs fixing But their solutions – for teacher wages, staffing shortages, skyrocketing costs and institutional reforms – are varied.

York County state Senate candidate brings history of controversy Stavros Mendros has been synonymous with Lewiston politics and statewide petition drives for nearly two decades. Now he's waging a longshot bid to win return to the Legislature for the first time in 16 years.

Frustrated teachers turn to the ballot box More than 1,400 current or former education workers are contesting state seats this upcoming election.

Trump laments ‘evil anti-Semitic attack’ in Pennsylvania He says the death toll might have been lower if an armed guard had been there at the synagogue.

York County district attorney: Two-term Democrat, independent squaring off The winner will lead the second busiest prosecutorial district in the state, which handled over 9,000 criminal cases in 2017.

Janet Mills continues to hold fundraising lead in race for governor The Democrat raised more than $900,000 in the last three weeks, while Republican opponent Shawn Moody brought in just over $340,000.

Trump to announce border crackdown Tuesday The president is expected to invoke emergency powers to stop migrants from entering the United States.

Records show state lawmaker with felony conviction has hunted game with guns Rep. Jeff Pierce, R-Dresden, is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his 1983 conviction, but he currently holds a firearms hunting permit for deer, state records show.

Maine Question 1 home-care initiative generates huge donations, many ads The latest filing shows multimillion-dollar fundraising and spending in the final weeks of the campaign.

Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc has long criminal record, and devotion to Trump The former stripper has a history of financial problems and is described by a former boss as 'crazed.'

Candidate’s plan for keg party to lure young voters falls flat The bar in Auburn where Seth Carey had invited Bates College students to come after Saturday's football game against Colby cancels the party.

York County treasurer: Two candidates seek position that voters might eliminate Democrat Bob Mills of Biddeford and Republican Bradford Littlefield of Sanford hope to replace the current treasurer, but voters are also being asked whether to abolish the elected position.

York County sheriff’s race pits incumbent against retired sergeant from his department Working conditions and staff morale at the jail are among the issues in the competition between Sheriff William L. King Jr. and former deputy and corrections officer Roger B. Hicks.

Two running for York County register of deeds Republican Michael Provencher and Democrat Nancy Hammond are looking to fill the position now held by retiring Democrat Debra Anderson.

Front-runners in governor’s race outline differences on drug crisis Republican Shawn Moody and Democrat Janet Mills, as well as independents Terry Hayes and Alan Caron, also take on abortion and health care as they debate for the second time this week.

York County commissioner seats up for grabs Candidates in Districts 1 and 3 all support a 24-bed detox and residential recovery center in Alfred.

Republicans feel more confident about midterm elections The optimism marks a shift from early September, when officials were contemplating the possibility of losing both chambers of Congress.

Trump tweets his endorsement of Poliquin for Congress The Republican congressman is locked in a close race with the Democrat, Jared Golden, in the 2nd District.

Megyn Kelly absent from NBC News morning show amid outcry over blackface remarks Although she has apologized, the network planned to air repeats of 'Megyn Kelly Today' on Thursday and Friday.

Sen. King reports raising $5.5 million so far in re-election campaign A new filing shows the incumbent with $1 million on hand, while Democrat Zak Ringelstein has $32,000 and state Republican state Sen. Eric Brakey has $85,953.

Former state official says Maine fails its poor The governor's office responded by saying poverty in Maine has declined over the last eight years and Kevin Concannon's remarks ‘played on stereotypes of reform.’

Bomb threats put the spotlight on hate-filled political rhetoric Long before the explosives were discovered, violent rhetoric had emerged as a central theme in the closing days of the midterm elections, particularly for the Republican Party.

Republican asks for criminal probe of one Kavanaugh accuser and lawyer Michael Avenatti Avenatti represents Julie Swetnick, who said in an affidavit that now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh consistently drank too much and had inappropriate contact with women at parties while they were students.

Alan Caron says he’ll decide after Sunday’s debate whether to stay in race for governor The Freeport independent is under pressure to follow through on his pledge to withdraw from the race this month if he doesn't see a path to victory.

Shawn Moody says he wants Maine to be ‘Staycationland’ instead of ‘Vacationland’ The Republican candidate for governor rolls out his plan for boosting the state's economy during a visit to an awning maker in Auburn.

Independent cries foul on Republican as Pingree’s 1st District challengers do battle In filings with the Maine Attorney General's Office and other agencies, Martin Grohman accuses Mark Holbrook of falsely portraying himself as a psychologist.

‘No decision’ yet by Alan Caron on whether to exit governor’s race Polling in the single digits, the independent candidate is under rising pressure to honor a pledge he made in March to withdraw if victory became unlikely.

Trump decries violence, tells media to end its ‘hostility’ His remarks at a Wisconsin rally come hours after authorities intercepted pipe bombs sent to politicians and a news network.

Over 300 gather in Portland to protest Trump’s proposed transgender policy Wednesday's demonstration comes after a report that the administration wants to define a person's gender as either male or female by what is listed on their birth certificate.

Despise Congress? You’re not alone Just 14 percent of Americans approve of the legislative branch's performance, a new poll shows.

House District 14: Candidates focus on Medicaid expansion, insurance across state lines Democratic Rep. Donna Bailey faces two challengers in a race for the seat covering part of Saco.

Moody set to announce his economic plan for Maine The Republican candidate for governor and auto body entrepreneur will discuss the plan during a visit to an Auburn building products company Thursday.

Poll: Young people back single-payer health care They also favor other types of expansion of government service, including free public college and trade school.

Yarmouth police clarify absentee ballot warning It is legal to go door to door asking residents if they want to fill out applications for the ballots, the department says.

Maine middle schoolers pick Moody for governor in mock election Students also learned about ranked choice voting Wednesday at the Augusta State Armory.

Federal judge orders Georgia to stop tossing absentee ballots The ACLU sued the state after election officials in a single Atlanta suburb rejected hundreds of absentee ballots with signature discrepancies, missing addresses or incorrect birth years.

Interactive chart: Early-voting turnout for Maine’s 2018 election As of Monday, Oct. 22, with 2 weeks to go until Election Day, over 43,000 Mainers had already cast their ballots.

Democrats outpacing Republicans in early absentee voting in Maine Experts say that doesn't translate into victory at the polls, but it does enable parties to identify where to concentrate their get-out-the-vote efforts on Election Day.

Our Endorsement: No on Question 1 – plan lacks oversight Its authors rightly identify a health care crisis among older adults and the disabled, but their strategy is misguided.

Attorney General’s Office backs Medicaid expansion lawsuit against LePage administration Attorney General Janet Mills, who is running for governor, has recused herself and is not named in the filing supporting the lawsuit accusing the administration of illegally blocking Medicaid expansion.

With election looming, candidates for governor debate transmission line, non-citizen voting rights All four expressed concern about Central Maine Power Co.'s plan to run a 145-mile power line through the mountains of western Maine.

Megyn Kelly apologizes to NBC colleagues for remarks on dressing up in blackface She had questioned in a show segment why it would be inappropriate for a Halloween costume.

Confused about how ranked-choice voting will work on Election Day? Here’s your answer Voters will rank the candidates for U.S. Senate and House seats but not for governor or the Legislature, because of language in the Maine constitution.

Cumberland County DA candidates disagree at forum on best ways to tackle opioid crisis Democrat Jon Gale and independent Jonathan Sahrbeck also discuss sexual assault cases, immigration enforcement and safe-injection sites for drug users.

Turkish president: Saudis plotted writer’s killing for days President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also demanded the 18 suspects be tried in Turkish courts.

Crowdfunding to pressure Collins on Kavanaugh vote likely to face legal challenge The unusual threat to bankroll her hypothetical 2020 opponent is viewed by some as an illegal bribe and by others as typical political gamesmanship.