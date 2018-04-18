-
A faltering first month gives way to a blistering October for Portland, making its 19th straight postseason run.
The top-ranked Capers defeat Kennebunk to reach the Class B semifinals.
The Falcons beat Fryeburg Academy in overtime 1-0 and will play York for the regional title.
The Wildcats join Scarborough and Maine Coast Waldorf as regional champions.
