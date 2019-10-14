If your idea of brunch is Eggs Benedict and a bloody Mary on a lazy Sunday morning, well, Greater Portland’s got plenty of that – and a whole lot more. From shrimp and grits to soup dumplings, breakfast nachos and bratwurst, the variety of food you can find on these brunch menus knows no bounds. While some spots reserve the meal for midday Sunday, others serve it all day – or week – long. So whenever the brunch hankering hits, head here to see what options are on the table. We’ve got it all hashed out.

ARTEMESIA CAFE

WHERE: 61 Pleasant St., Portland. (207) 761-0135

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: Just off the beaten path, Artemesia is an inviting cafe with its own twist on brunch dishes, including a pesto breakfast sandwich, a California omelet with avocado, kielbasa hash and a poached egg dish called Sardou made with spinach and artichoke hearts.



THE BAYOU KITCHEN

WHERE: 543 Deering Ave., Portland. (207) 774-4935

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: Just off the peninsula, this Cajun food haven serves gumbo, red beans and rice and a host of omelets, including The Mudbug Madness (crawfish, cheddar and homemade salsa).

BAYSIDE AMERICAN CAFE

WHERE: 98 Portland St., Portland. (207) 774-0005

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

ABOUT: The cafe formerly known as Bintliff’s is where locals go for omelets and benedicts, but also for dark chocolate waffles and lemon blueberry french toast.

BERNIE’S FORESIDE

WHERE: 204 Route 1, Falmouth. (207) 781-7817

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: There’s no shortage of bagels to be had at Bernie’s Foreside and the rest of the breakfast menu is quite robust with offerings like the Big Bopper (two eggs, two slices of bacon, two sausage links, homefries and one pancake or french toast) and the Norwegian Bennie made with lox.

BISCUITS & COMPANY

WHERE: 25 Alfred St., Biddeford. (207) 710-2333

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: Forget what you think you know about biscuits because the ones from Biscuits & Company could almost be their own food group – and are the foundation for phenomenal breakfast sandwiches. Benedicts and omelets round out the savory side of the menu, while cinnamon swirl biscuits and french toast will satisfy a sweet tooth.



BLUE SPOON

WHERE: 89 Congress St., Portland. (207) 773-1116

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: This neighborhood bistro serves duck egg hash, steak and eggs and ricotta beignets among other things. For a more basic breakfast, check out its sister location on the other end of the peninsula.

BREA LU

WHERE: 9 Cumberland St., Westbrook. (207) 591-0611

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday

ABOUT: This Westbrook spot is great for classic American breakfast items like steak and eggs, homemade corned beef hash and Belgian waffles. You can also nosh on a fruit, yogurt, granola and whipped cream parfait and sip on a bloody Mary – or two.

BRGR BAR

WHERE: 11 Brown St., Portland. (207) 835-0786

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: While the burgers and adult milkshakes are certainly delicious, BRGR Bar’s brunch menu offers tempting dishes including apple cider pancakes, breakfast nachos and a breakfast sandwich with tater tots inside it.



CENTRAL PROVISIONS

WHERE: 414 Fore St., Portland. (207) 805-1085

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and Monday

ABOUT: Go for the signature bread and butter (fancier than it sounds), the baja fish sandwich or the breakfast cheeseburger with egg, bacon and fried onion. The ever-changing menu also includes sweets, like a key lime tart.



CHAVAL

WHERE: 58 Pine St., Portland. (207) 772-1110

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: Start off with a Pimentón bloody mary and from there dive into an order of Monkey Bread, some Huevos Revueltos or the Spanish breakfast (two fried eggs, tetilla cheese, Serrano ham, morcilla and membrillo toast).

CHEEVITDEE

WHERE: 363 Fore St., Portland. (207) 747-4795

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: If you’re sick of the brunch staples, this could be the answer. “Brunch sets” feature dumplings, soups and pork buns, though you’re more traditional dining companions can come along, as eggs and bacon are also on the menu. Custard buns and pathongko, a Thai fried dough served with custard cream, could make for a sweet main dish or dessert to share.

THE CORNER ROOM

WHERE: 110 Exchange St., Portland. (207) 879-4747

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: Harding Lee Smith’s Italian restaurant offers an “abbondanza” of options at brunch, from fried-to-order doughnuts and ricotta pancakes to pizza, pasta and paninis.

DUTCH’S

WHERE: 28 Preble St., Portland. (207) 761-2900

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: Dutch’s serves breakfast every day, but on the weekends, it runs into lunchtime, when it becomes brunch. Breakfast sandwich selections range from the cripsy chicken biscuit to the ham and cheese deluxe. You’ll also find blueberry pancakes and avocado toast. On the pastry front, Dutch’s has brioche cinnamon buns, croissants, muffins and seasonal danishes.

EAST ENDER

WHERE: 47 Middle St., Portland. (207) 879-7669

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: The brunch menu at this classic bistro with a modern twist includes duck confit hash, chicken wings, a bevy of house cocktails and a daily doughnut.

EAUX

WHERE: 90 Exchange St., Portland. (207) 835-0283

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: Get New Orleans-style options mixed with classic breakfast food, including a burger with a fried egg, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and a selection of cocktails. There are also brunch specials, such as crab banh mi with egg.

THE FRONT ROOM

WHERE: 73 Congress St., Portland. (207) 773-3366

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

ABOUT: One of Portland’s most popular brunches is a daily event. The menu ranges from baked beans and brown bread with eggs and to salads, sandwiches and salmon pastrami.

GATHER

WHERE: 189 Main St., Yarmouth. (207) 847-3250

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: Crab cake benedict, Brussels hash and buttermilk pancakes with Maine maple syrup are just a few of our favorite things available on the Gather brunch menu. Let it be known that there’s also an appetizer section with Midway Fried Dough and Tahini Deviled Eggs.

THE GOOD TABLE

WHERE: 527 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth. (207) 799-4663

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: The Good Table has been a reliable spot for brunching decadence for many years, from Tony’s corned beef hash and Jose’s veggie burrito to blueberry crepes and cinnamon buns.



THE HIGH ROLLER LOBSTER CO.

WHERE: 104 Exchange St., Portland. (207) 536-1623

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: The High Roller Lobster Co. offers some tempting food and drink options on its Sunday Stimulus menu, including the magical-sounding Lobster Fluffy (butter poached lobster, fluffy scrambled eggs and herb cream cheese on a sesame potato bun) and a not-so-basic bloody Mary.



THE HONEY PAW

WHERE: 78 Middle St., Portland. (207) 774-8538

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: Honey Paw has its own take on brunch with curry puffs and soup dumplings on the menu. On the slightly more classic side but still unique is a breakfast sandwich with bacon, eggs, american cheese and pickled fresnos. The brunch menu changes weekly, so you never quite know what you’re going to be able to get.

HOT SUPPA

WHERE: 703 Congress St., Portland. (207) 871-5005

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. t0 2 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: The Southern-style joint has grits on the menu, and the house specialty is corned beef hash. There’s also a fried green tomato benedict and a fried chicken sandwich with sausage gravy.

ISA BISTRO

WHERE: 79 Portland St., Portland. (207) 808-8533

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: Brunch options include eggs benedict, salt cod fritters, lobster tacos and french toast. Bloody Marys are concocted with house-made mix and pickled fennel.

LB KITCHEN

WHERE: 249 Congress St., Portland, (207) 775-2695; 231 York St., Portland, (207) 536-0997

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Congress Street) and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (York Street)

ABOUT: With two locations on opposite ends of the Portland peninsula, LB Kitchen focuses on local and organic ingredients. Dig into a stack of golden milk pancakes with grass-fed butter and real maple syrup or try the Yogurt Mess, made with local organic whole milk yogurt, seasonal fruit, house-made granola, bee pollen and almonds. The menu also includes a breakfast salad and Harissa Hash.



LITTLE GIANT

WHERE: 211 Danforth St., Portland. (207) 747-5045

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: Highlights from Little Giant’s brunch menu include cinnamon buns, beignets, blueberry toast, lobster and grits and a Spanish tortilla. On the beverage front, be sure to try a classic bloody Mary or the Vacationland, which consists of Fernet and Moxie topped with cardamom-infused Allen’s Coffee Brandy.



LITTLE TAP HOUSE

WHERE: 106 High St., Portland. (207) 518-9283

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: The menu includes shrimp and grits, Brussels sprout hash, lobster benedict, and a starter called honey truffled whipped ricotta. The tap lineup changes often and is always packed with local options.

LOCAL 188

WHERE: 685 Congress St., Portland. (207) 761-7909

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: A lighthearted vibe and top-notch cocktails keep this West End staple bustling. At brunch, options include breakfast paella, mushroom and herb scramble and huevos rancheros.

MISS PORTLAND DINER

WHERE: 140 Marginal Way, Portland. (207) 210-6673

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: An everyday breakfast and lunch spot, complete with diner car, this Portland institution kicks things up a notch on the weekends with food and drink specials, from milkshakes to mimosas, plus egg-centric dishes and bonus pancake flavors.

MJ’s WINE BAR

WHERE: 1 City Center, Portland. (207) 772-1400

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: Not a traditional brunch, MJ’s Sunday Funday means $4 waffles and $3 bubbles, with or without OJ. Not a bad way to start the day.

MUDDY RUDDER

WHERE: 1335 Route 1, Yarmouth. (207) 846-3082

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: For one thing, the view ain’t too shabby; for another, the first item on this brunch menu is a snack called Donut Holes 5. These are warm soft cake spheres brushed with cinnamon and sugar, served with hot fudge and raspberry coulis. There are also four types of benedicts, including a fried clam one, plus waffles, pancakes, any-style eggs and omelets. The cocktail menu includes the Muddy Mary: house bloody mary mix, Absolut Peppar vodka and half of a chilled lobster tail.

THE NEW MOON RESTAURANT

WHERE: 17 Pepperell Square, Saco. (207) 282-2241

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

ABOUT: Things are mighty succulent and savory in Saco, especially at The New Moon Restaurant where the brunch menu is available daily. Fill your belly with just about every omelet combination imaginable, crepes, blintzes or cinnamon bun pancakes, made with a brown cinnamon sugar swirl and topped with homemade frosting. There’s also a wide selection of burgers, sandwiches, salads and soups.



O’REILLY’S CURE

WHERE: 264 Route 1, Building A, Scarborough. (207) 217-2222

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: The brunch game is strong at O’Reilly’s Cure in Scarborough. Standout items include steak and eggs (soy marinated tips, fried eggs, baked beans, homefries and soda bread) and Crabby Bennies (house made crab cakes topped with poached eggs, english muffins, hollandaise and homefries). There’s also a full bar, so your bloody Mary needs will most certainly be met.

PETITE JACQUELINE

WHERE: 46 Market St., Portland. (207) 553-7044

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: The Petite Jacqueline brunch menu features several types of crepes, including ones filled with duck confit and Nutella. If you’re someone who likes their coffee a little thicker with some liqueur, you can order your brew with a shot with Monk’s benedictine, Friar’s Frangelico and Kahlua, among other potent potables.

THE PORTHOLE

WHERE: Custom House Wharf, Portland. (207) 773-4653

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily

ABOUT: The menu at this waterfront mainstay is centered on ramped-up diner classics such as lobster benedicts, steak and eggs and buttermilk pancakes with several topping options. On the weekends, there’s a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to noon, and should you need to wet your whistle with something with a little extra zip, there’s Beth’s Medicine – coffee with Grand Marnier and Bailey’s.



PORTLAND POTTERY CAFE

WHERE: 118 Washington Ave., Portland. (800) 539-4301

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

ABOUT: This combination pottery shop and cafe offers brunch all day every day, so if you need a burger at 8 a.m. or some afternoon oatmeal, you’re covered. The bakery is always bursting with freshly-made muffins, and a few highlights from the breakfast menu include a daily frittata, tofu scramble and something called The Mighty New Englander (house made corned beef hash, scrambled eggs and white cheddar as a grilled, pressed wrap or a plate with toast and jam).

RI RA

WHERE: 72 Commercial St., Portland. (207) 761-4446

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: With multiple bars and dining areas, Ri Ra has plenty of space to accommodate big parties at brunch. A shining star of the brunch menu is the savory oatmeal bowl made with lobster broth, sausage, fried potatoes, sauteed mushrooms, watercress and scallion salad, marinated tomatoes and egg. You can also get a proper Irish breakfast with two eggs, bangers and rashers, black and white pudding, tomato, mushrooms and toast.

ROYAL RIVER GRILL HOUSE

WHERE: 106 Lafayette St., Lower Falls Landing, Yarmouth. (207) 846-1226

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

ABOUT: The brunch menu at Royal River Grill House is a dazzling affair of entrees like Mediterranean Benedict (toasted Tuscan bread, artichoke hearts, capers, local tomatoes, country olives, baby spinach, two poached eggs and pesto hollandaise) and the Southwest Brunch Bowl (homefries, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, pulled pork, pineapple salsa, sliced avocado and cilantro lime crema). The raw bar is also open during brunch with all sorts of local oysters along with shrimp cocktail, local clams on the halfshell and a whole, chilled lobster.

RUSKI’S

WHERE: 212 Danforth St., Portland. (207) 774-7604

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m Monday though Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: A popular spot for employees at the nearby hospitals getting off at odd hours, Ruski’s serves its entire menu all day. So, if you’re late to get your Sunday started, you can still get an omelet here at 8 p.m. – or meatloaf on Monday morning.

SAMUEL’S BAR AND GRILL

WHERE: 1160 Forest Ave., Portland. (207) 797-6924

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

ABOUT: Irish nacho breakfast platter, anyone? How about an order of steak tips with eggs, homefries and toast? Or maybe you’re more of a traditionalist who likes french toast, egg sandwiches and other breakfast standards. All of this and a whole bunch of wings can be yours at Samuel’s Bar and Grill. Oh, and you had better believe they’ve got a full bar.

SCHULTE & HERR

WHERE: 349 Cumberland Ave., Portland. (207) 773-1997

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: Portland’s only German restaurant serves a rib-sticking brunch that includes potato pancakes with house-cured salmon, Belgian waffles with blueberry-maple syrup, bratwurst with sauerkraut, and the “Sunday roast” with potato dumplings and gravy.

SEA GLASS

WHERE: Inn by the Sea, 40A Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth. (207) 799-3134

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: You don’t need to be a guest at the luxe Inn by the Sea to enjoy the fine dining experience of brunch at Sea Glass. Menu items include apple cranberry parfait, apple-stuffed french toast, citrus cured salmon and local lobster toast. If you’re feeling more lunchy than brunchy, you’ll also find things like kale and linguica soup, polenta fries, the signature Sea Glass burger and a classic lobster roll. Be sure to take a stroll outside after your feast, as it really is a lovely spot.

SINFUL KITCHEN

WHERE: 906 Brighton Ave, Portland.

(207) 536-0611.

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

ABOUT: There’s regular decadent and then there’s Fruity Pebble-crusted, strawberry cream cheese-stuffed french toast decadent. The Sinful Kitchen is all about the over-the-top side of brunch and is so committed, the brunch menu is available every day. Other tempting dishes are the meat waffle pizza, a Monte Cristo and a BBQ pulled pork omelet. There’s also a section of the menu called Friends with Benedicts. And punny to boot.



SNOW SQUALL RESTAURANT

WHERE: 18 Ocean St., South Portland. (207) 799-0811

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: The Snow Squall Restaurant is a comfortable spot just over the Casco Bay Bridge with an equally comfortable menu of brunch offerings. The eggs benedict comes in the traditional form as well as spinach and tomato, salmon and crab cake versions. There’s also house-made sausage, which you can have with eggs, toast and homefries in a breakfast sandwich or wrap. If you’re particularly hungry, you might want to try the Boatyard Special, which is one pancake, two eggs, choice of meat, homefries and toast.

TERLINGUA

WHERE: 52 Washington Ave., Portland. (207) 808-8502

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: Terlingua brings a mashup menu of barbecue classics and Latin American dishes to Portland’s hottest strip for food and drink. On the brunch menu: pulled pork benedict with a green chili biscuit, Winter Hill Farm yogurt parfait and smoked brisket sweet potato hash, among other selections.

THREE DOLLAR DEWEYS

WHERE: 241 Commercial St., Portland. (207) 772-3310

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: One of the Old Port’s northern stars has been at it since 1980, and after a brief closing between owners, it’s back in action, complete with a weekend brunch menu. Toad in The Hole (fried eggs in rustic Italian bread topped with pork or Beyond sausage and hollandaise with homefries), avocado toast and corned beef hash are a few menu items. Brunch cocktails include the Morning Mule (Tito’s vodka, orange juice, lime juice and ginger beer) and a breakfast margarita (Hornitos Silver Tequila, orange marmalade, Cointreau, lime juice and orange juice). Might be a good idea to get there on foot.

TIPO

WHERE: 182 Ocean Ave., Portland. (207) 358-7970

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: From the owners of Central Provisions, this Back Cove Italian eatery has a brunch menu that offers dishes like a scrambled egg crostini (mushroom duxelle, ricotta, fresh truffle and chive), hashbrown (cured salmon, herb cream, fennel, arugula and radish) and creamy polenta (sauteed greens, garlic, egg yolk and parmesan). Plus, there are several brunch pizzas.

TIQA

WHERE: 327 Commercial St., Portland. (207) 808-8840

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: Tiqa puts a Mediterranean twist on classic brunch dishes, including an egg sandwich on pita and a burger with hummus and feta cheese. You can also get baba ghanoush and marinated olives. Wash it all down with a berry bellini.

TOMASO’S CANTEEN

WHERE: 18 Hampshire St., Portland. (207) 536-1285

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: You get double everything plus sriracha-maple mayo on The Dominator, a breakfast sandwich to end all breakfast sandwiches. There’s also a burger, a burrito and a sausage sandwich, all of which come with eggs. Plus, there are wings of various flavors, and a half-dozen brunch cocktails, like the Cliff Island Iced Tea, made with Ice Pik vodka, Allen’s, Kahlua, Bailey’s, Frangelico and milk.



TWENTY MILK STREET

WHERE: 20 Milk St., Portland. (207) 774-4200

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: Most hotels serve breakfast, but they don’t all turn it up for Sunday brunch like the Regency’s Twenty Milk Street does. Among the starters are a pastry basket and smoked salmon plate. Entrees include Maine blueberry molted pancakes with sausage or sugar-cured bacon, a lobster benedict, an Italian frittata with artichoke hearts and Prosciutto and a European breakfast plate with a variety of meats and cheeses.

UNION

WHERE: 390 Congress St., Portland, Portland. (207) 808-8700

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ABOUT: This brunch is a tapestry of culinary creations including a venison and white chili appetizer and main dishes like fried chicken and french toast and local lamb bolognese. If you’re looking for something more traditional, get there earlier for breakfast and you can order several morning-maker items like omelets and croissants from 7-11 a.m.

WOODFORD FOOD & BEVERAGE

WHERE: 660 Forest Ave., Portland, Portland. (207) 200-8503

WHEN: 10 am to 2:30 p.m. Sunday

ABOUT: Smack-dab in the middle of Woodfords Corner is where you’ll find this retro-looking establishment. The Sunday brunch menu pops with dishes like Eggs in Purgatory (two poached eggs with spicy tomato tomato sauce, white corn, polenta, Parmesan and toast), biscuits and sausage gravy and dulce de leche bread pudding french toast.

