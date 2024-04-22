Empty jars and terrariums occupy shelves at Terrarium, a Portland-based coffee shop that offers drinks in the evening and has a plant shop and terrarium-building component. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

From 4-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, all drinks are half off at Terrarium, a plant store, garden center and cafe in the Old Port where you can build your own terrarium while you imbibe.

The beer, wine and cocktail list is long and includes prosecco, a strawberry basil mimosa and Bissell Brothers Nothing Gold, all for $4-$5 during happy hour.

There’s also a variety of cider and kombucha available, including three flavors of Root Wild Kombucha with a $3 happy hour price tag. For non-alcoholic options, there’s Lavender Lemonade and Green Bee Ginger Buzz (both $2 during happy hour).

At the cafe, you’ll find a range of snacks, including pepper jack queso dip, cheese and crackers and worms in dirt (chocolate pudding with cookie crumbles and gummy worms).

The shop, which opened in 2022, is at 98 Cross St. N Suite A in Portland.

