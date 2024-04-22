The number of farmers markets in Maine continues to grow, so it’s easier than ever to pick one in your own backyard.

This is the time of year when farmers markets start opening outdoors all around the state. Some 35 were scheduled to open by early May and a total of 65 will be open by Memorial Day, according to the Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets. The Portland Farmers’ Market in Deering Oaks opened Saturday.

There are more than 125 farmers markets in Maine now that belong to the federation – some operating in summer, others in winter. The number of farmers markets in Maine was about 100 in 2012 and a little more than 60 in 2007, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

And new ones are opening all the time. The Trenton Grange 550 Farmers Market, near Mount Desert Island, will be new this year, while there are several markets in their second year this season, including: West Street Farmers’ Market in Rockport, Dayton Farmers’ Market, and Woodfords Corner Farmers’ Market in Portland. The Freeport Farmers’ Market is entering its third year.

Here are some suggestions for way so enjoy your farmers market experience all over Maine. To find more information on Maine farmers markets, go to mainefarmersmarkets.org.

‘TIS THE SEASON

Advertisement

What could possibly be in season this time of year in Maine, or in the near future? Well, quite a lot, actually, according to the Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets. From January through April, Maine farmers can have beef, beets, cabbage, carrots, daikon, dry beans, garlic, leeks, mushrooms, onions and many other food items.

Usually starting in May, the in-season menu includes greens, parsnips, radishes, scallions, spinach, maple syrup, eggs, beef, chicken, goat, lamb, butter, milk, annuals, perennials, breads, pickles, and jams and jellies, among others.

Then in June, shoppers we will start to see asparagus, beet greens, bok choy, chard, dandelion greens, kale, lettuce, peas and rhubarb, among others. Then, of course, comes July and August, when dozens of crops pop up at the markets, including the highly anticipated corn and tomatoes.

THE GIFT OF FRESHNESS

Did you know you can buy and give gift certificates that are good year-round at more than 50 Maine farmers markets? Didn’t think so. Instead of picking up a last-minute Best Buy gift card at the CVS when you need a quick birthday or holiday present, why not consider a farmers market gift certificate? The markets that honor the gift certificates are all over the state, from Kittery and Kennebunk to Bangor, Bar Harbor and even Presque Isle. They start at just $5. For more information, go to mffm.square.site.

GET OUT NOW

Advertisement

Besides the Portland Farmers’ Market, another market planning to open this month is Belfast Farmers’ Market on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waterfall Arts in Belfast.

Some markets planning to open in May include: Brunswick Farmers’ Market, Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Mall; Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust Farmers’ Market, Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Crystal Spring Farm; Cumberland Farmers’ Market, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at town hall; Kennebunk Farmers’ Market, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the town’s Garden Street lot; Saco Farmers’ Market, Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon at Saco Valley Shopping Center; South Portland Farmer’s Market, Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the town office parking lot; and Yarmouth Farmers Market, Thursdays 3-6 p.m. at Bickford Pavilion.

GET LOST

The Lost Kitchen in Freedom has a national reputation, chef Erin French is a rock star of the food world, and getting a reservation is only slightly easier than winning the lottery. But you don’t have to try your luck to visit and enjoy some wonderful food. Freedom Farmers’ Market at The Lost Kitchen runs from the end of June to the end of August, Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. There will be around 20 vendors offering vegetables, micro greens, meat, cheese, maple, honey, baked goods, flowers, seafood, fermented products and fruits. There are also guest vendors selling pizza and ice cream. Freedom is about 40 minutes northeast of Augusta.

VEGGIES ON VACAY

Just because you’re on vacation doesn’t mean you shouldn’t eat healthy. Wherever you are relaxing this summer, at a cabin in the mountains or a cottage by the water, you can probably find a farmers’ market near you. If you’re going to Acadia or nearby, there’s the Eden Farmer’s Market in Bar Harbor, 9 a.m. to noon Sundays from Mother’s Day through October, or the Southwest Harbor Farmers’ Market, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, beginning in late June, at St. John’s Church parking lot.

If you’re spending time in the cool western mountains this summer, the Bethel Farmers’ Market is on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., late May through mid-October. If you’re spending time near Rangeley Lake, you have two options: Rangeley Area Farmers’ Market in Sandy River, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, May through October; or Downtown Rangeley Farmers’ Market at the corner of Depot and Main streets, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, May through October.

In the Midcoast, the Camden Farmers’ Market at 116 Washington St. is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May through October, and from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, from June through September. The Rockport Farmers’ Market at Guini Ridge Farm is held in greenhouses there year round, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: