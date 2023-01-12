In 2019, when we published the first edition of this list of our favorite local food and drink destinations in metropolitan Portland, we planned to revisit our choices every year. You may have noticed – a lot has happened in the intervening 40 months, including debuts of new dine-out stars, the shuttering of old favorites and a change in focus and perspective for nearly everyone.

A full one-third of our original list has changed: 25 of 75 of the names you’ll see here are new. Within the full list, look for an elite group of businesses that make up the best-of-the-best, a Top 10 shortlist that should be on your itinerary whether you’re a native Mainer or are just here for a day.

Like last time, winnowing this list down to only 75 spots was a challenge. It’s never easy to leave a worthy restaurant out, but it also reminds us how fortunate we are to have so many special places to eat and drink in our little metropolitan area. Dive in to see.

View map of restaurants

Businesses are listed in alphabetical order. Given labor shortages and lingering impacts of the pandemic, please check before visiting any of the businesses in this guide as hours and menus may change.