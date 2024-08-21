<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you’re a veteran of the annual concert series at Thompson’s Point – now approaching its 10th season – you’ve enjoyed many different experiences. You’ve seen Bob Dylan serenade crowds with Frank Sinatra covers, the Lumineers set up shop on a small stage at the venue’s center, and Gov. Janet Mills introduce The Ghosts of Paul Revere for their final concert.

CONCERT REVIEW WHAT: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard WHERE: Thompson’s Point, Portland WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 20

However, unless you scored a ticket to the Aug. 20 sold-out King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard concert, you’ve never before seen a lead singer crowdsurf his way to the back of the audience, hop into the Fore River, and then run back to the stage, sopping wet, to finish the song. Your move, Dylan!

The Australian band has grown its traveling circus considerably in recent years (their last Maine visit was to the now-shuttered, 550-person-capacity Port City Music Hall), and they’ve done it by offering fans these kinds of singular experiences. They are similar to 1990s bands like Phish and Ween in that they boast marathon shows, a revolving setlist, a full clip of inside jokes and deep self-references, an uncanny ability to hop from one genre to the next, and a fanbase that feels like a big clubhouse. It’s a delightful crowd that is inclusive, joyful, and happy to let their freak flags fly.

They’re also very online. The band offers free livestreams and welcomes bootlegging, and their deep catalog encourages the kind of setlist trainspotting that Deadheads trailblazed, which is perfect for internet forums. Did you know that Portland saw the first-ever performance of “Rats in the Sky,” a song from their 2024 album, “Flight b741?” You do now! To go by the internet, Portland saw perhaps the strongest concert in a tour that is already growing in legend.

The concert earned that designation by virtue of a setlist that cooked up a spicy combination of popular favorites (such as the show-closing “The Dripping Tap,” which featured frontman Stu Mackenzie’s Fore River dip) and more-rare curveballs (such as the U.S. debut of the synth-heavy “The Silver Cord”). They dabbled in a wide range of genres, opening the concert with 40 minutes of electronic music performed around a table, switching to riff-heavy speed metal, touching on blues-influenced barroom rock (including the harmonica-driven “This Thing”), and closing with epic psychedelic jams like “Iron Lung” and “Trapdoor.”

Despite the range of material, it all tied together and flowed beautifully, with imaginative lyrics that painted their music with the kind of fantastic imagery that you might find on a King Crimson record. It’s easy to see why this band is beloved by fans of contemporary rock, heavy metal and jam bands; they pull easily from all of those genres and offer the results under a big tent where all are welcome. It’s almost a certainty that everyone who attended Tuesday’s concert will be back the next time the band passes through town, along with new fans, and it’s a guarantee that the upcoming show will be an entirely different adventure.

Robert Ker is a freelance writer in Portland. He can be reached at bobzker@gmail.com.

