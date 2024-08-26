Latrice Royale has been a drag queen for some 30 years, but her career took off after she appeared on the TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2012. Based in Florida, she performs around the country and can be seen on HBO’s drag queen reality show “We’re Here.” She’s currently playing Audrey II, the man-eating plant, in the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” at Ogunquit Playhouse, through Sept. 21. She took a few minutes before the show’s opening last week to answer a few questions.

Why did you want to play this role, the man-eating plant Audrey II?

God, I have been a fan of the show, the movie, the music, for so long. And I have dreamt of the day that someone would ask me to do this role. Oh my god. I’m so excited to be a part of this and having such a good time. It’s an amazing cast, and this is a dream role.

What do you like best about it? The singing, the theatrics, something else?

It’s all-encompassing. It is definitely stretching my vocal abilities, and I’m so here for it, because I didn’t really know I had all this top range. I never worked in my upper register, and this has definitely given me an opportunity to stretch that muscle and rise to the occasion.

When did you first know you wanted to be a drag queen?

It was a little bit of an evolution. I did it on a dare in 1993, for Halloween, and it was just supposed to be a little one time thing. Then my friends convinced me to do the amateur drag show at our local club in Florida. And I did that. I was horrible, I lost, but I knew I had talent. I just didn’t have the clothes or the hair. You know what I mean? I came back, and I actually won the contest. And that was it.

How did being on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” change your life?

I’ve traveled the world, and the exposure that I’ve gotten from being on the show, you can’t really put a price tag on that. It’s gone far beyond my expectations. You go on (the show) and you want to change your life, but you don’t know how the world is going to receive you. I never expected people to embrace me the way they have. So I’m very blessed and fortunate to be in this position. I definitely cherish every opportunity, and this (the role in “Little Shop of Horrors”) is no different.

Have you been to Maine before? Is there anything specific you’re hoping to do while here?

I’ve been to Portland several times on tour, just passing through. I’ve definitely not been to this part of Maine (Ogunquit), which is gorgeous. I am thrilled to be here and just take this all in. Anytime I’m near water, it reinvigorates me and recharges me.

I’m gonna eat all the lobsters I can. There’ll be none left when I leave. I’m just two days in now, so I haven’t had any yet. But I’m warning you, lock it up at night, because I’m coming.

