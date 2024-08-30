A contract worker died at a solar farm in Hancock County, possibly the result of an electrocution, though details were not available Friday.

Surry Fire Chief Bryan McLellan said Friday morning that firefighters were first on the scene Thursday at the Nexamp site in Surry. He said a co-worker who administered CPR said the victim had been electrocuted.

State police are investigating. A spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email seeking details, including the employee’s identity and cause of death.

The incident involved an employee of a third-party contractor, according to Nexamp spokesman Keith Hevenor.

“At this time, the cause of death is still under investigation and we are working closely with authorities to determine what happened,” he said.

Surry Solar, where the worker died, is a 7.4 megawatt solar array on 18 acres that features 15,592 modules on a tracker mounting system, according to Nexamp. It is located on Surry Road.

Eliza Donoghue, executive director of the Maine Renewable Energy Association, said she texted colleagues asking if an electrocution at a solar array has occurred in Maine. “No one is aware of this instance before,” she said.

Representatives of the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration did not immediately respond to an email asking if the agency has been notified and if electrocutions at solar farms have been reported.

Solar energy workers are exposed to potential electrical hazards at work, “which makes them more vulnerable to the danger of electrocution and arc flash hazards,” OSHA said. Workers may be exposed to electric shocks and burns when hooking up the solar panels to an electric circuit, it said.

At least 10 workers have been killed by electrocution in New England since 2018, according to data from OSHA. In April, a technician for Consolidated Communications was injured by an electric shock from a wire in Biddeford but survived.

