It’s apple season in Maine, and we’ve got details on what six orchards are offering besides picking fruit. Spots include Libby & Sons in Limerick and North Star Orchards in Madison.

We’ve also updated our handy apple picking guide, so get your pie plates ready!

In the mood for some live music? You can see Goth Babe at Thompson’s Point in Portland on Friday, and hear a string quartet play Taylor Swift songs in Biddeford on Saturday.

You can see the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” at Ogunquit Playhouse through Sept. 21. Here’s an interview with Latrice Royale who plays the man-eating plant named Audrey II. Royale plans on eating every lobster in the state during her stint in Maine and also shared why she’s so excited about the role.

Royale may eat all the lobster, but there will still be plenty of bacon left for the rest of us. Forget what you think you know about the sublime pork product. There’s a tempura version of it that will knock your socks off at Sook Thai Mobile Kitchen.

For a Maine-made doomsday cult film screening, head to Space on Saturday for “Those Who Wait.” It starts at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

