It’s that time of year again when the evenings cool and the apple ripen at orchards across the state.

Fall in Maine brings with it some 100 apple varieties available for pick-your-own excursions or purchases at stands and farm stores. Whether you’re looking for Cortlands, Macs or Paula Reds, there’s a long list of spots where you can get a whole bushel of one variety or just a few of each.

Use our guide to find spots near you. For orchards in Cumberland County with cider and doughnut options choose all three buttons.