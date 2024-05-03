A large outdoor retailer and gun shop in southern Maine said it plans to stop selling firearms in the state because of a new law set to go into effect this summer requiring a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases.

Kittery Trading Post said that it would move its firearms business to New Hampshire, where it currently has a small gun exchange facility. The Maine shop is about 2 miles from the New Hampshire border.

The store’s announcement follows a statement from Gov. Janet Mills this week that she would let the legislation become law without her signature.

The law means that this summer, someone who purchases a gun will have to wait three days to obtain it with exceptions for sales between family members, firearms sold as relics or antiques, sales where background checks are not required, and sales to law enforcement, security and corrections officers.

In a statement, Kittery Trading Post said the law will have “irreversible consequences” for the longstanding sporting goods store’s business, which relies heavily on tourism.

The 72-hour waiting period “forces law-abiding customers” to make two visits over three days to complete a legal firearm sale, with the extra time, gas and other expenses further driving up costs for the consumer, the company said.

The gun retailer estimated it brings in over $11 million in new and used firearm sales each year, and that roughly 60% of those sales are to out-of-state residents.

“If this law is implemented, we will be forced to move our entire firearms business to New Hampshire,” Kittery Trading Post said.

In a financial impact statement, the company said it could lose more than 40,000 customers annually, and cost the state more than $400,000 in sales tax revenue.

The multiplier impact on area businesses is “unknown but drastic,” it said.

Opponents of the bill, including Gun Owners of Maine and the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, said Tuesday that they plan to file a legal challenge in an effort to block the measure.

Kittery Trading Post said it will be “vigorously” supporting the lawsuit against the state.

Maine joined 12 other states and the District of Columbia in enacting a waiting period on firearms purchases when Mills allowed it to become law on Monday despite being conflicted about the impacts it might have.

The law was approved by lawmakers by narrow margins in the wake of the mass shooting in Lewiston that left 18 people dead and 13 others injured in October.

